Transfer transferred pilot Frederick Scott, a 6-foot-8-inch forward from Munster, Ind., Joins the Boston College men's basketball team.

Scott, who averaged 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and shot 40 percent from a 3-point range last season, was named to the third team in the All-Metro Athletic Conference for the third consecutive season at Rider. He began his college career at DePaul University after playing high school basketball at Oak Hill Academy and Simeon Career Academy and earning nominated honors for the McDonald's All-American at Simeon.

Boston.com spoke to Scott about his past, present, and future, and what he hopes to get out of his time in BC:

BDC: How was your experience in high school?

FS: Going to a few different high schools was a great learning experience. Being able to play in another state, then go home and play in Chicago a bit, was a good experience overall. I was able to play with different players, see how people play and I learned a lot. I was able to continue learning skills.

Can you compare and contrast Oak Hill and Simeon?

Oak Hill was definitely a quiet place. From the way I was able to live there, I was really able to focus. Not much happened and I was not close to my parents. It's a high school, a boarding school, so that's what I got from that. Once I got home, it was definitely a bigger environment. Being able to go back to school at home, the experience was definitely different. I was able to be close to my family. He was definitely missing them. Once I got back, I was able to spend time with them, and they were able to come to many more of my games.

How did you decide on DePaul and what was it like to start your university career there?

It was close to home, so that's why I decided to go there. I had some other offers when I got out of high school, but I decided I could stay home and see what it was like. I was able to get a good experience being in the Grand Orient, but then I had to separate very quickly.

What was it like to play in Rider?

It was like a family. The people I met there, my teammates, was a good experience. We won a lot of games and we were always the best in the conference. That was always good, competing year after year. In a one-bet league, it was good to have that, like, "Are we really that good?" Playing night after night, you have a chip on your shoulder.

Frederick Scott accepts his MAAC Sixth Player of the Year Award #GoBroncs #MAACHoops pic.twitter.com/EZmOcPwi6U – Men's rider basketball (@RiderMBB) March 2, 2018

Does anything stand out as a favorite memory of Rider?

I have many memories, but I would say that my best memory is when we won the conference title, and we cut the nets, my first year. We went 22-10, and that was a great season. That was a great memory that I will never forget, just being able to cut the nets.

How did Boston College come on the scene, and what do you expect to play there?

I would say that playing in BC is a great opportunity, an excellent coaching staff. I think they can take me exactly where I need to be. I know it will be a fun experience playing at ACC. It is a battle night after night, so I am prepared for that.

What other schools did you consider and how did you finally decide in BC?

I was considering Arkansas, Illinois, the state of Illinois, San Francisco and also San Diego. Those were my last six. I was able to reduce it. Talking to Coach (Jim) Christian and the staff, it was almost as if he came to another family. They were accepting me well. They read my mind throughout this recruitment about what I was really looking for in my fifth year. I think I can really go in and impact the program and start working every time I see them. It starts at home now, but that's why I decided to come to BC. I feel like it's a great opportunity and an excellent coaching staff.

How do you see yourself fitting in with the current team?

I think I can. There is also another MAAC engagement, Rich Kelly. I know his game and I like how he plays, so I know he is a smart guard I have on my team. The other players I have not met. I haven't been able to do much research, but I'm definitely excited to play around with them. I feel like we can really win a lot of games if we really do what we're supposed to do, and that's our goal.

How do you think it will be at the ACC?

It is definitely something I have to get used to. I have to be ready to play. That's what I'm really focusing on, knowing that every game is in the air. You have to go out and fight, or they'll smoke you.

Who would you say is your all-time favorite player, and who would you say modeled your game after, if anyone is there?

I'd say my favorite player of all time is probably James Harden. I like how it entertains the crowd. That's what it's about. My favorite player I try to play with is Carmelo Anthony. It doesn't dribble too much, but it does the job. He is very efficient. I try to base my game on Melo.

So does it look like you look like a taller hybrid scorer?

Insurance. I am able to do many things. Dunk a little, shoot a little, dribble a little, just a versatile player. Just a basketball player. It's like I have a position, but I don't have one. Just take me there and I'm ready to go.

Have you ever been to Boston or Massachusetts? What excites you about living here?

Last year, we played UMass, but coming to a game, you're only there for a day or two, so I don't really count that as being in one place. I can say I haven't been, but overall I'm excited. I don't know too much, too much about the city. You obviously have the Celtics, but other than that, I'm excited. I have asked people from that area and they all say I will enjoy it. I just hope everything goes well and I love it.