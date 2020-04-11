What does the Minnesota COVID-19 model say? – Up News Info

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said the state's COVID-19 model information is one of the top considerations in the order to stay home.

The model was first introduced in March, but the state released more details on Friday. It is now public on the state's website.

So what does the model say? Good question.

It is a joint effort between researchers at the University of Minnesota and the Minnesota Department of Health. It is now in a second version, as new COVID-19 information is constantly changing.

"There is a lot of uncertainty about the data entered, about the assumptions," said state health economist Stefan Gildemeister. "That uncertainty is reflected in the ranges."

Like any model, Minnesota makes certain assumptions. It assumes things like how long a person is infectious (8 days), how many people an infected person will get the virus from (3.7 people), and how long patients who go to the hospital spend there (13 days).

It also uses data points such as the number of Minnesota COVID-19 deaths and available beds in the ICU.

In their press release on Friday, the modelers presented four hypothetical scenarios. One of the scenarios was that the order to stay home would be extended until May 8. (Currently runs until May 4).

In that scenario, forecast peak cases of COVID-19 and the ICU should occur sometime between late June and mid-August, where the midpoint would be July 13. It also forecasts that COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota will be between 9,000 and 36,000, where the midpoint would be 22,000.

Those forecasts are very different from the widely reported model developed at the University of Washington Institute for Health Assessment and Measurement (IHME). On Friday, he predicted 442 deaths in Minnesota from COVID-19.

State officials say Minnesota's model is different from Washington's in some different ways. First, Washington spends alone during the summer, while Minnesota spends an entire year. Gildemeister also said that the Washington model assumes more restrictive social distancing and uncertain data on deaths in China.

According to Dr. Ali Mokdad, one of IHME's top professors, that model uses mortality data from each state and then inverts that number of engineers to get its forecast.

"The most important part that you and I need to focus on and the people listening to us is that all the models out there are showing the same message," said Dr. Mokdad. "That social distancing is working, this is a deadly virus and we have to take it seriously and stay home."

In his briefings, Governor Walz asked Minnesota residents not to focus on specific numbers, but to focus on when spikes can occur.

"Modeling was never intended to provide a number," Governor Walz said Wednesday. "It was meant to show trend and direction, that if your social distance you buy more time."

In addition to the model, state leaders say they are taking information from the CDC, what other states are doing, and what hospitals are telling them when deciding what to do with the Minnesota home stay order.