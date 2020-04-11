Westminster Coronavirus Drive-Through Testing Clinic attracts hundreds of Southland residents – Up News Info Los Angeles

WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) – Cars drove through the parking lot at Westminster Mall on Friday as people lined up for COVID-19 and antibody tests.
"It's been six hours," said Kaden Pinkstaff. He and his mother drove Orange County from Encinitas to have their fingers pricked to see if they had immunity to the coronavirus.
MORE: New pilot COVID-19 antibody test begins Friday throughout Los Angeles County
Both tests were negative.
The self-service clinic, created by a Huntington Beach family, has been running for a week. They see about 200 patients a day.
"Everyone in line will be tested," said Julie Nisco, a registered nurse who administers the tests at the clinic. "We already closed the line, so everyone has been turned away so they don't get proof."
Doctors learn more every day about COVID19 and what can be learned from antibody blood tests.
"The general consensus of the staff is that we are using approximately 5 to 10 percent of antibodies," said Abinante, which means that 5 to 10 percent of those who received serology tests were positive for COVID-19 antibodies. .
The clinic will be open on Saturday, but not on Easter Sunday. Patients must register online.