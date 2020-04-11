Westminster Coronavirus Drive-Through Testing Clinic attracts hundreds of Southland residents – Up News Info Los Angeles

WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) – Cars drove through the parking lot at Westminster Mall on Friday as people lined up for COVID-19 and antibody tests.

"It's been six hours," said Kaden Pinkstaff. He and his mother drove Orange County from Encinitas to have their fingers pricked to see if they had immunity to the coronavirus.

Both tests were negative.

The self-service clinic, created by a Huntington Beach family, has been running for a week. They see about 200 patients a day.

"Everyone in line will be tested," said Julie Nisco, a registered nurse who administers the tests at the clinic. "We already closed the line, so everyone has been turned away so they don't get proof."