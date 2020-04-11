Watchalong Ashes: Join Ben Stokes and Joe Root to revive Headingley | Cricket News

Watch through the new YouTube channel Sky Sports Cricket as Stokes, Root, and more England players, plus Sky Cricket experts, relive the Headingley Test 2019

This is your chance to sit in the company of the English Ben Stokes and Joe Root and watch an Ashes classic!

Test Captain Root and his second-in-command Stokes are part of our very special Watchalong program in Sky Sports Cricket YouTube and Sky Sports Cricket right now.

Join them in watching the video at the top of this page as they relive the climax of day four of the third epic ash test at Headingley last summer.

The duo is joined by Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes, as well as Sky Sports Cricket experts Nasser Hussain, Mike Atherton and Rob Key.

Sky Sports shows the fourth day in Leeds in its entirety in the Sky Sports Main Event, but the Watchalong option is only available in Sky Sports Cricket and the new YouTube channel Sky Sports Cricket.

On Sunday, our focus shifts to the World Cup final: a game that you can watch in its entirety, including the build-up, starting at 8 a.m. if you can handle it!

This time Stokes will be joined by Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Jos Buttler in Sky Sports Cricket (but no Main event or our YouTube channel) from 4.30 p.m. to see and discuss the final stages of one of the most exciting ODI matches of all time.

In addition to this, we will have regular content on the social networks of our cricket experts, while the new YouTube Sky Sports Cricket channel features masterclasses, interviews, vodcasts, highlights, and more.