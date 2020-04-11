Watch all your favorite Coachella performances from your sofa

Yes, Coachella 2020 It was postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, as were all major entertainment events.
Rage against the machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean They were the stars of the annual Southern California Music and Arts Festival.
The two-weekend event was supposed to start this weekend. But now it takes place from October 9 to 11 and from October 16 to 18.
However, just because you have to wait a little longer to see your favorite artists perform doesn't mean you can't enter the spirit of Coachella with some nostalgia.
We've compiled some great performances from the annual California Music and Arts Festival from some of your favorite artists and bands, including Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Billie eilish, Duck and Eminem. While you may not be able to physically attend Coachella this weekend, you will still be able to revisit some of their all-time favorite festival performances.
So grab your flower crown and discover how to view them below, from the comfort of your sofa, as you continue to practice social distancing at home:
Raven Varona
Beyoncé (2018)
Coachella became Beychella when Beyoncé led the festival. The singer performed songs like "Formation,quot;, "Drunk in Love,quot;, "7/11,quot; and "Baby Boy,quot; and also met with Child of destiny! (Watch video)
Instagram Buchan / Variety / REX / Shutterstock
Ariana Grande (2019)
The singer performed hits such as "God Is a Woman,quot;, "Sweetener,quot;, "No Tears Left to Cry,quot;, "Break Free,quot; and "Thank U, Next,quot;. Nicki Minaj he joined her on stage for "Side to Side,quot; and "Bang Bang,quot; and * NSYNC Also met on stage (less Justin Timberlake) For an interpretation of her song "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored,quot; and her hit "Tearin & # 39; Up My Heart,quot;. (Watch video)
Rich Fury / Getty Images for Coachella
Billie Eilish (2019)
The singer made her debut on the Coachella stage a week after she released her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. The 17-year-old star performed songs like "Bad Guy," "You Should See Me in a Crown," "My Strange Addiction," "Bury a Friend," and "All the Good Girls Go to Hell." (Watch video)
Christopher Polk / Getty Images for Coachella
Drake (2015)
Drizzy took the stage to perform songs like "We Made It,quot;, "The Motto,quot;, "Trophies,quot;, "Legend,quot;, "Worst Behavior,quot; and "Started From the Bottom,quot;. Virgin made a surprise appearance to perform his songs "Human Nature,quot; and "Hung Up,quot; with him. (Watch video)
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Coachella
Eminem (2018)
The rapper was joined on stage by his mentor. Dr dre and fellow rapper 50 cents. The song list included songs like "Rap God,quot;, "The Way I Am,quot;, "In Da Club,quot;, "The Real Slim Shady,quot; and "California Love,quot;. (Watch video)
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Coachella
Kendrick Lamar (2017)
The artist performed songs like "DNA,quot;, "Element,quot;, "King Kunta,quot; and "XXX,quot;. Travis Scott She also joined him on stage to perform "Goosebumps,quot;. (Watch video)
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
OutKast (2014)
The group performed songs like "B.O.B.", "Ms. Jackson,quot;, "Rosa Parks,quot; and, of course, "Hey Ya!" (Watch video)
Christopher Polk / Getty Images for Coachella
Red Hot Chili Peppers (2013)
The rock group performed hits such as "Snow (Hey Oh)", "Under the Bridge,quot;, "Higher Ground,quot;, "Californication,quot; and "Give It Away,quot;. (Watch video)
(This story was originally posted on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 9 a.m. PT)
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML749930903237729fa93b615b4ab0b1b411%