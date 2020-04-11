Watch all your favorite Coachella performances from your sofa

Yes, Coachella 2020 It was postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, as were all major entertainment events.

Rage against the machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean They were the stars of the annual Southern California Music and Arts Festival.

The two-weekend event was supposed to start this weekend. But now it takes place from October 9 to 11 and from October 16 to 18.

However, just because you have to wait a little longer to see your favorite artists perform doesn't mean you can't enter the spirit of Coachella with some nostalgia.

We've compiled some great performances from the annual California Music and Arts Festival from some of your favorite artists and bands, including Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Billie eilish, Duck and Eminem. While you may not be able to physically attend Coachella this weekend, you will still be able to revisit some of their all-time favorite festival performances.