Waka Flocka's wife Tammy: I think I have the coronavirus!

Rapper Waka Flocka's wife, reality star Tammy Rivera, claims she contracted the coronavirus during a press tour for her reality show with husband Waka Flocka, Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka.

The beautiful reality star discussed on IG Live how she and Waka have been dealing with quarantined life since the coronavirus outbreak in a teaser for a new episode of What The Flocka.

In the clip, seen above, Tammy reveals that she began experiencing coronavirus-related symptoms shortly after the press run ended. And although he was never tested for the virus, he believes he contracted the coronavirus COVID-19.

Luckily for everyone, Tammy says she feels better now.

Last month, Tammy's husband Waka went viral for making some controversial comments about the coronavirus pandemic. The rapper said that minorities, particularly black people, cannot be infected with the respiratory virus because "they all come from the same people."

His comments proved to be wrong.