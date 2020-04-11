Verizon's New Tracking Tool Tells Advertisers When You're Checking Your Email Inbox

Verizon quietly unveiled a new email marketing feature yesterday, ominously calling it "View Time Optimization," which is a fancy euphemism for a tracking tool that alerts advertisers the moment you're looking at your email inbox. electronic. Why? So they can send you an announcement, of course.

The service is part of Verizon's suite of email and web advertising properties, which includes AOL and Yahoo, and well-known developer David Heinemeier Hansson (the inventor of the Ruby on Rails web application framework) called Verizon on Twitter today at which Hansson calls an "Orwellian,quot; ad placement tool.

(It should be noted that Hansson is helping to develop a privacy-focused email client called Hey through his company Basecamp, of which he is co-founder and chief technology officer along with CEO Jason Fried.)

View Time Optimization is a game about the popular email marketing tool Send Time Optimization. Verizon does not exclusively use that tool, but also Mailchimp and many other email marketing companies. It uses existing data collected about an email user through its interactions with tracking pixels and other invasive but almost universally used ad technology to find out the best time to target it with an ad, which comes in the form of a new email. which is displayed directly at the top of your inbox. Send Time Optimization basically knows when you are most likely to check your email, and helps marketers sync your ads properly.

Verizon's version of this, however, goes a step further and tracks people in their AOL or Yahoo email client to deliver the ad "when users are actively interacting with their inbox." If it appears at that time, apparently, the data shows that someone is more likely to open the message.

"It ensures that emails appear near the top of the inbox and therefore improves sender open rates, click rates, and overall ROI for your email marketing campaign," he writes. Verizon Product Director Marcel Becker. "Email senders who have used VTO with their email campaigns saw increases in 4x openings and 2x clicks."

Verizon terminology here sounds downright Orwellian

Of course, Becker wouldn't be a good salesperson, or a model Verizon employee, if he didn't launch this product as a benefit to both advertisers and consumers. This is where Hansson's Orwellian descriptor is most appropriate.

"We truly believe that our common customers deserve a unique experience that connects them to their passions," Becker writes in the announcement. “We want to allow them to discover the things that matter to them. We want to allow them to get the most out of their inbox. "He says," We think tracking our customers is wrong, "and then follows that phrase with," But we also believe in the idea that they should be able to figure out what's most relevant. for them,quot;.

It is surprising because Becker acknowledges that tracking is incorrect and at the same time admits that Verizon simply does not care because the value it brings to advertisers who pay to use these tools is greater than the potential privacy implications.

Of course, virtually all email clients on the market, including Gmail and other popular services, aggressively track their users, collect and store their data, and then sell access to the inbox and content of email messages from the people to advertisers. This is because these products are generally free, and the companies that make them make money by accumulating large largely apathetic consumer user bases and then monetizing that user base through ads. There are paid services for people who want more privacy, including ProtonMail and the recently launched OnMail. But companies like Verizon accurately assume that most people don't care enough and will tolerate invasive advertising in exchange for a free product.

Still, View Time Optimization seems like a whole new level of tracking, and there are many critical and unanswered questions about how this ad technology works, most importantly if Verizon email users can choose not to participate. Other pertinent issues include whether this tool provides marketers with instant insight into when someone is sitting at their computer and whether location data is included; how much of this tool is automated or how much manual intervention can a human being perform; and what type of information database is collected and maintained in the habits of email users.

Verizon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.