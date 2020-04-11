Vanessa Hudgens attended a Zoom "High School Musical,quot; meeting in place of Coachella

* Dreams about him HSM cast performing in Coachella *
Coachella does not have an official spokesperson or anything …
… but everyone knows that if I did, it would be Vanessa Hudgens.
The 31-year-old actress attends the music festival every year, regardless of who performs, and has become known for her numerous wardrobe changes.
Well, due to the coronavirus, the music festival, which was originally supposed to take place this weekend, was postponed until this October.
Vanessa clearly misses her annual tradition, because she's been posting throwback photos to Instagram.
"A little souvenir from Coachella. This was one of my favorite outfits I wore. A) Because I felt like a fairy and B) It was a great way to make room to dance hahaha 🌴💖. U guys still planning to go in October? A SPOOKCHELLA? Lol, "he wrote.
You may be wondering, "Well, what is Vanessa doing instead of Coachella?" No, she did not organize a mini solo festival at her house. And no, she didn't do a fashion show in all her iconic outfits.
I'm here to tell you that she actually went to a Zoom meeting with the High school musical to emit.
Almost everyone attended (without Zac), including Vanessa, Lucas Grabeel, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, and director Kenny Ortega, along with a few others.
There may not have been a Ferris wheel, but I sure thought it was fun! We are all in this (quarantine) together, right?
