US coronavirus deaths USA They exceed 20,000, surpassing the total in Italy

Confirmed coronavirus deaths in the United States topped 20,000 on Saturday, eclipsing the total in Italy, the world's worst affected country, as state and local leaders in New York disputed the decision to shut down the largest school system in the country for the rest of the academic world. year and almost the entire country fell under a federal disaster declaration.

It was a sinister start to a festive weekend in which President Donald Trump had hoped to "reopen,quot; the country, and a sign that the most painful phase of the pandemic is far from over.

With the approval of a Wyoming disaster declaration and the report of 1,863 new deaths nationwide, the United States reached two grim milestones on Saturday: all 50 states are now in a state of emergency and the US outbreak. USA It is the deadliest in the world.

Italy, with a population of 60 million, has still lost more people per capita: approximately 31 out of every 100,000 people have died from the virus. In the United States, approximately 5 out of every 100,000 people have been killed by the virus.

If the death rate in the United States, with a population of 328 million, coincided with that of Italy, more than 100,000 Americans would die.

But after two terrible months of extreme social estrangement and devastating losses, Italy's disaster seems to be waning; The number of new cases reported daily has dropped almost half from the peak in late March. The United States is still on the upward slope of its pandemic "curve,quot;, and the number of new cases increases almost every day.

While Americans desperately seek assurance that the country has identified a way out of its crisis, the official response to the pandemic has remained fractured and uncertain.

In New York, parents grappled with having their children home until June, while Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, and Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, offered conflicting guidance on the state of the school system. from the city. The end of the New York City school year is June 26. At a press conference Saturday morning, de Blasio said public schools would switch to remote learning for the rest of the academic year, saying it was a "painful,quot; decision that would save lives. . But just a few hours later, Cuomo rejected the mayor's announcement as an "opinion,quot; and said he had yet to make a formal decision.

The president of the United Federation of Teachers, Michael Mulgrew, praised the move to close physical classrooms until the end of the year, "regardless of who is responsible," he added.

But many New York parents were affected by a decision that seemed tilted in favor of the prolonged closure.

"Mixed messaging is really confusing to me and very annoying," said Laurie Schoeman, director of an affordable housing nonprofit organization, who lives in Brooklyn with her 4-year-old son Ezra. "Why can't the mayor and the governor be on the same page?"

New York's apparent shift to remote learning for the rest of the school year follows similar movements in at least 19 states and three US territories. USA School closings of any duration have affected approximately 55.1 million students, according to data from Education Week.

Ezra is too young to learn on his own, said Schoeman, a single father, and his school's remote resources have been spotty. You are concerned about the effect this lost learning time will have on your intellectual and social development, but it is all you can do to keep you out of trouble while working your full-time job.

"I have no support, I have no support," Schoeman said. "The idea of ​​this happening for five months: I don't know what I'm going to do."

For New York City's 1.1 million students, closing means losing classmates and wasting time with teachers. High school seniors won't have a graduation ceremony or prom, though de Blasio said the city was working to make sure they graduate on time.

In a system where the vast majority of students are low-income, some buildings have remained open to serve families who depend on free or reduced-price school lunches, and schools have been quick to provide students with computers and other equipment necessary to work from home.

But Erin Fleischauer, who teaches ninth and tenth grades at the Brooklyn International School, still struggles to stay in touch with her classes. Her school serves children who have migrated in the past four years, and many of her students work to help their families. When they present assignments, such as journal entries that she asked them to write about the pandemic, they talk about trauma from their past: the death of the parents, their time in immigration and customs detention centers.

Some of the old goals for students have been left behind, he said. "We are just trying to support the well-being of our children."

The dispute over school closings is emblematic of the tense debate over when and how to alleviate measures of social distancing that experts say have slowed the pandemic and saved lives.

In his daily briefings and private calls with outside officials, Trump has sought a strategy to resume business activity by the end of the month. But leaders in states with some of the largest outbreaks warn against actions they say could lead to yet another increase in cases.

"It is one thing to make a mistake once," Cuomo said Saturday, "but this nation should never go through that again."

In an interview with Brian Williams of MSNBC on Friday night, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he expected the nation to find a "true degree of normality,quot; by November.

The country is still increasing its response to the virus. Invoking its powers under the Defense Production Act, the Pentagon announced on Saturday that it will invest $ 133 million to increase national production of N95 masks, which are necessary for health workers on the front lines of fighting the virus.

The unannounced companies will produce some 39 million masks in the next 90 days, the Defense Department said. It is the first Pentagon project under the DPA, and many Democrats have said the White House should use power more often in response to the pandemic.

The parties have also struggled over how to distribute aid money to small businesses and other institutions affected by widespread closings.

Meanwhile, the nation's governors issued a letter to Congress on Saturday asking for $ 500 billion to rescue local services threatened by the economic crisis and stabilize state budgets decimated by the recession.

And across the country, Americans prepared for more than the unthinkable: empty churches, silent stadiums, students struggling to learn through a Zoom connection, families without food, doctors desperate for protective gear, and a list every greatest of the dead.

In an interview, the Rev. Timothy Cole, a Christ Church Georgetown priest who had been the District's first known covid-19 patient, said this moment feels more like the "darkness,quot; of Good Friday, when Christians believe that Jesus died on the cross. than the rebirth celebrated on Easter Sunday.

"We still can't see the end. There are still huge costs to pay," Cole said. "But we know the day will come when we can see an end in sight. . . and we can start thinking about starting again. "