US amphibious assault ship USA And Japanese destroyer operates in the East China Sea – Defense Blog

The destroyers of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, JS Akebono, participate in a joint military exercise with the US Navy. USA In the East China Sea.

The US Navy USA Announced on Friday that the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and the destroyer of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force JS Akebono (DD 108) are conducting joint operations in the East China Sea.

The United States, the flagship of the United States Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the United States 7th Fleet area of ​​operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indus. Pacific region.

The Navy’s newest amphibious assault ship, the United States, was designed from the ground up to include increased flight operations capabilities that allow for greater interoperability with the Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft.

The F-35's mission is to attack and destroy surface targets, intercept and destroy enemy aircraft, provide electronic warfare support, and network-enabled reconnaissance support across the entire spectrum of combat operations. It has an autonomous ability to attack a wide range of mobile or fixed targets, either day or night and in adverse weather conditions. These targets include air and ground threats as well as enemy surface units at sea and anti-aircraft cruise or ground attack missiles and you can complete the entire chain of killing without relying on external sources by using fused information from your onboard systems and / or other F-35s.