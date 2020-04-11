UC San Francisco seeks citizen scientists to learn more about COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – UCSF scientists hope a new, reconfigured research application will go viral and generate data that can be used to fight the coronavirus.

Dr. Gregory Marcus is a cardiologist who helps run a digital research platform called Eureka. The platform was funded by the National Institutes of Health and was built to facilitate mobile health cardiology research using smartphones.

Dr. Marcus realized in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, with so little knowledge about the virus, that the researchers were able to quickly reuse using the platform to collect data on COVID-19.

The idea: create opportunities for any adult to become a "scientific citizen,quot;. The team hopes to enroll at least one million participants. The more people participate, the greater the data.

Crouched in the comfort of her home in Tiburon, Marissa Miller is a newly minted scientific scientist.

"It was obvious signing up," said Miller. "And so far, it has been really interesting. And I am a little proud to be involved in the cause."

The goal is to advance understanding of how and where the virus spreads, as well as why it is lethal in some people, but not in others.

The hope? Let the app go viral, in a good way.

"They expect each participant to share it with five of their friends, who will share it with five of their friends, and so on," said Miller.

We would like to show how contact between people can really spread science and spread solutions, said Dr. Marcus.

Once the app is downloaded, there is an initial survey that covers health and daily habits. The application offers the option to share the location and other data, such as the step count.

"They show up in the morning and let me know it's time to sign up," said Miller.

Participants answer surveys. Some of them are daily.

"We asked about the symptoms. We asked about people in the home and tried to get an idea of ​​their real social estrangement, ”said Dr. Marcus.

Regarding security and privacy concerns, Dr. Marcus says: “All data is as safe as we can make it. It is essentially part of the University of California.

To subscribe, text COVID to 41411 or visit this website: COVID19.eurekaplatform.org.