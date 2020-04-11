Two Minnesotans identified in fatal Iowa helicopter crash – Up News Info

Iowa authorities identified two men killed in a helicopter crash on March 31 in rural Audubon County.

The pilot was identified as Ryan Doolittle, 30, of Minneapolis, originally from California, and the passenger was identified as Benjamin Peterson, 23, of Marshall, originally from Des Moines.

Peterson was employed by Western EcoSystem Tech and they were conducting an aerial wildlife survey of raptor nests in the area when the accident occurred.

According to the Guthrie County Sheriff's Office, the helicopter accident occurred in the 240th Street and Robin Avenue area. Emergency crews were dispatched and found the helicopter surrounded by fire due to a power line that had been downed in the accident.

The investigation into the accident continues.