Tua Tagovailoa addresses injury concerns ahead of NFL Draft – I'm not playing badminton

Tua Tagovailoa is not concerned with those who consider him an injury risk in the NFL Draft.

The former Alabama quarterback is expected to be one of the first names off the board later this month, although his action could be affected due to the hip dislocation he suffered in November.

While those who performed the surgery said Tagovailoa will be completely healthy by the time the NFL training camps open, former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum suggested teams shouldn't spend a selection of the 10 better at quarterback due to medical concerns.

SN MOCK DRAFT: Tua goes well before 10

Tagovailoa, 22, also lost time due to high ankle sprains during her three years in Alabama. Naturally, he dismisses skeptics, believing that such injuries are an integral part of the sport.

"I'm not playing badminton. I'm not on the swim team," he said to former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley during a live Instagram chat (more via AL.com). "It's a physical sport. You will hurt yourself. That comes with that. And it was very unfortunate that he hurt me every season."

"It is a part of the game. It is a contact sport. I can only control what I can control. I cannot control that."

Many draft drills have suggested that the Miami Dolphins will select Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick, although the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots have also been identified as potential landing points.

IYER: What quarterback will the Patriots recruit?

"I will play for whoever takes me," added Tagovailoa. "I just want to play, man. It doesn't matter what organization I go to, man. I just want to play."

"I hope to play under any organization that is willing to take a chance on me."