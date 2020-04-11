Trump winery eligible for rescue in virus relief law

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump's Virginia vineyard may be eligible for a federal bailout under the $ 2.2 billion coronavirus stimulus he signed last month, despite provisions in the bill that Democrats said it they intended to prevent him and his family from personally benefiting.

Deep in the fine print of the law passed by Congress to try to stop an economic freefall, there is language that would make the vineyard eligible for help for producers and producers of "specialty crops," including grapes used to make wine.

There are no indications that any of Trump's companies, which are currently operated by his children, are applying for help, and a company representative said Friday that there were no plans to do so.

The White House declined to comment, but last month Trump refused to rule out the possibility.

"Let's see what happens, because we have to save some of these big companies," he said March 22, when he was specifically asked during a press conference if his companies would forgo such aid.

Trump's private business interests have come under scrutiny from the moment he decided that, unlike other presidents, he would not cede his properties or deposit them in a trust when he assumed the presidency. More recently, he proposed holding the G-7 summit, which has since been canceled due to the outbreak, at his Doral resort in Florida, only to abandon the effort after intense criticism.

Federal employees, officials, and officers are prohibited by laws and regulations designed to prevent them from personally benefiting from their positions. However, many of those restrictions do not apply to the President, including provisions intended to limit conflicts of interest.

After Trump declined to say whether his companies would seek help, Democrats negotiated to add restrictions to the stimulus bill before Congress passed, preventing the president and his family from personally benefiting.

But those barriers only apply to a massive stretch of $ 500 billion of money set aside in the law.

The limitations do not apply to a separate $ 9.5 billion fund available to "specialty crop,quot; producers, which according to the guidelines of the United States Department of Agriculture includes grapes.

"It certainly seems like there are ways the Trump winery could benefit," said Jordan Libowitz, a spokesman for the government watchdog group Citizens for Ethics and Responsibility in Washington. "We grape growers believe that they could definitely qualify."

The hospitality industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, including the golf courses, hotels, and resorts that are staples of the Trump Organization.

The Trump winery, located on the outskirts of Charlottesville, has limited the hours of its tasting room and has restricted its offerings to pick up and deliver food and wine. A hotel on the premises has been closed until May 19, according to a notice posted on the winery's website.

Trump Winery's control is not entirely clear. The President has repeatedly said he owns it. And his 2019 financial disclosure shows that he raised revenue from the winery hotel and rented from the vineyard. The disclosure also states that Trump-controlled companies own Trump Vineyard Estates LLC.

However, a statement on the winery's website says Trump Winery is a registered trade name of a company controlled by Trump's son Eric, "which is not owned, operated, or affiliated with Donald J. Trump or any from its affiliates. "

Trump is not the only one in Washington with a stake in wine grapes. The family of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has a vineyard in California. But members of Congress are prohibited, under federal law and congressional ethics standards, from directly participating in federal government contracts.

A Pelosi spokesman said the speaker's family would not seek the funds even if they were eligible for aid.

The Trump winery is not the only business that could receive a share of the stimulus money. Trump Organization hotels may be eligible for small business loans to keep employees on the payroll. And the tax changes made under the law could also benefit him and other real estate developers.

In a letter sent to the White House on Thursday, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., And Representative Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, requested records detailing internal deliberations related to some of the tax provisions.

Before Trump was president, he showed his willingness to seek that kind of relief.

Its two New Jersey golf courses previously received an agricultural tax credit for growing hay and using grass-eating goats to help maintain the grounds, the Wall Street Journal reported in 2016. In 2005, he received an insurance payment of $ 17 million. for hurricane damage at his private Mar-A-Lago club, though an Associated Press investigation in 2016 found little evidence of large-scale damage.

___ Associated Press writer Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.