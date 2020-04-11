Trump to announce advice to "open our country,quot; next week

Highlights from Friday's briefing:

President Trump says he's creating a council of businessmen and doctors to reopen the economy

Trump says determining when to reopen the country is the most important decision he's ever made.

Pence Encourages Churches to Meet the Guidelines and Virtually Meet This Easter

President Trump said Friday that he will announce a new council next week dedicated to "opening our country,quot; as the coronavirus blockade continues. The panel, separate from the Coronavirus Task Force, will be comprised of doctors and business leaders, the president said. The announcement will likely arrive on Tuesday.

The president said the workforce will be broader than just economic. He also confirmed that some mayors and governors may be in the group.

"Everyone would like to be on that council, it is very important advice," he said.

The president's current guidelines for social distancing and mitigation run through April 30, and he's weighing what to do beyond that. When and how to reopen the nation's economy, Trump said, is the most important decision to make.

"I am going to have to make a decision, and I hope God is the right decision. But I would say without question that it is the most important decision I have ever had to make," he said.

Up News Info News had confirmed prior to Mr. Trump's announcement that the White House was seeking to build some form of workforce to restart the economy, as the nation watches for what could be the worst unemployment numbers since the Great Depression. More than 16 million Americans have filed for unemployment claims in the past few weeks since the coronavirus pandemic closed businesses across the country.

For the first time, the United States shows signs that the coronavirus case curve is beginning to level off, members of the Coronavirus Task Force said during Friday's briefing at the White House. But that does not mean that EE. USA It has necessarily reached its peak, and it does not mean that it is time to ease the restrictions, they said.

"It really is about the encouraging signs we see, but as encouraging as they are, we have not reached the peak," Dr. Deborah Birx told reporters on Friday. "And so, every day, we have to keep doing what we did yesterday and the week before and the week before."

"This is not the time to feel that since we have made such a breakthrough in the direction of mitigation success, we need to backtrack absolutely," said Dr. Anthony Fauci. With Easter this weekend, Vice President Mike Pence urged churches to continue to follow the administration's guidelines, which discourage meetings of more than 10 people.

"Good Friday is always followed by Easter Sunday and there is hope," said the vice president.

Starting at 3 p.m. On Friday, Johns Hopkins University reported 18,000 deaths in the United States, and a total of 486,490 confirmed cases across the country.

A Up News Info News Poll Last Friday it revealed that most Americans continue to think that the battle against the pandemic is going badly. Americans appear to have declining confidence in Mr. Trump's handling of the outbreak response, as the president is seen doing a good job at 47%, four points below 51% last week and 53 % The last week.

Other Up News Info News Poll released on Friday showed that Americans are very concerned about the economic impact of the virus. More than 16 million people have filed unemployment claims in the past three weeks due to the economic consequences of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence said during Thursday briefing on the coronavirus working group that eligible direct deposit Americans established with the IRS will begin to see their checks dispensed under the CARES Act by the end of next week. The average family of four, Pence said, can expect to see approximately $ 3,400.

Grace Segers contributed to this report.