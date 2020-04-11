Trai moots reduced financial bank initial guarantee, easier rules for VSAT CUG captive license – Latest news

New Delhi: Telecoms regulator Trai on Friday suggested reducing the financial bank's initial guarantee, submitted by a company before the VSAT CUG captive license was signed, by half to Rs 15 lakhs, and the creation of a one-stop mechanism unique to meet the requirements of the applicants.

The Indian Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (Trai) has recommended that royalty charges be limited to assigned frequencies.

"There is no justification for charging an additional 25 percent …" he said in a statement.

It has also recommended the creation of a single window mechanism to meet the requirements of the applicant / licensee companies for the processes involved in obtaining the license and approvals related to the space and ground segment.

"The amount of the initial Financial Bank Guarantee, which is submitted by the requesting company prior to the signing of the captive VSAT (Very Small Opening Terminal) CUG (Closed User Group) license, should be reduced from Rs 30 lakhs to Rs 15 lakhs. For subsequent years, it should be equivalent to the estimated amount payable equivalent to the license fee for two quarters, "he said.

The regulator had sent its recommendations on & # 39; Captive VSAT policy issues & # 39; to the Telecommunications Department (DoT) in July 2017.

Trai's latest recommendations and clarifications are after considering the DoT's later reference in this regard.

