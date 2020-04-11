Toya Johnson shared a video with Reginae Carter and many mothers will relate it

Toya Johnson shared a video with her daughter Reginae Carter, and many mothers will definitely relate to this. The clip is from a book promotion, and fans are simply in love with it. Check it out below.

‘#Fbf you just don't get it📚 How many mothers can relate to this? They never seem to have time for us. This is the happy stage of gas. Lol #alwaysonthego #youjustdontgetit $ 10 book sale still on! Do not miss it.

Toyawrightpublishing.com, "Toya captioned her post.

Someone said, "When Reginae said she was about to go to the movies and Toya started putting on her shoes and Reginae said Nooooooooooooo LMAO,quot; Chile died. "

A follower posted this message: U Ugh! Good morning when you could put your coat on and go to the movies !!! It's the little things.

Another commenter posted this: "You also pulled me out when you were about to put your boots on," and one fan said, "This is so silly that such a beautiful family just loves all of you … please stay positive for the American parents with teens. "

A follower said: "There is a big age difference between my mother and me (I have 1/5 of what she and my father had) but she still treats me like that and I live in my own place hahaha,quot;

Someone else posted, "Saturday is how you treat me." I just want to hang out with you and your friends.

Another follower praised the relationship between Toya and Nae: & # 39; Awwwww 💝 I love the relationship … I know my daughter was 19 when I got pregnant and I swear I never paid attention to her this way, but that's exactly how she was @toyajohnson & # 39 ;.

Another mother who was also found in the story said: '@toyajohnson girl, so my daughter and I (15 but really 19 on the head) have the same birthday, so I thought it was going to be rosy as I got older … girl NO, you don't have time for me hahaha ".

Toya recently shared a video with her and Reign Rushing in which they intertwine with cute hats on their heads.



