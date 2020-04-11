Tottenham's Son Heung-Min Asks Fans Not to Break Coronavirus Guidelines Before Military Service | Football news







Heung-Min Son has urged fans not to break coronavirus measures and stay away as he prepares to begin compulsory military service in South Korea.

The Tottenham forward will start the four-week camp at a training center away from the public, but has asked supporters not to show up to greet him "to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

A statement on Son's Facebook page said many reporters and fans had asked about the visitation policy.

"As large gatherings have been discouraged due to the COVID-19 virus and we are working to comply with government policy, we will not open this event to the public," the statement read.

"This decision is being made to ensure the safety of fans and reporters and to prevent dangerous situations from arising."

"Thank you for your understanding. Heung Min Son looks forward to completing his military duty and doing his best at the training facility."

The 27-year-old son received a 21-month extended military service exemption after winning the gold medal with South Korea at the 2018 Asian Games.

But he still needs to complete a four-week service and with the Premier League suspended for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus, it has been agreed that now is the best time to do it.