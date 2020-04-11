Torn by the reopening of the economy, Trump says he faces the "biggest decision,quot;

WASHINGTON – While simultaneously dealing with the most devastating economic and public health crises of his life, President Donald Trump is in opposite directions on what to do next. Bankers, corporate and industrial executives plead with him to reopen the country as soon as possible, while medical experts ask for more time to curb the coronavirus.

The phone calls from her business friends compete against the television images of overwhelmed hospitals. Public health experts tell you that what you are doing is working, so you should not relax yet. Financial advisers and others at your White House tell you that what you've done has worked, so you should start figuring out how to relax. Tens of thousands more could die. Millions more could lose their jobs.

"I'm going to have to make a decision, and I just hope God is the right decision," Trump said Friday during his daily press conference on fighting the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 18,000 Americans so far and putting more than 16 million without work. "But I would say without question that it is the most important decision I have ever had to make."

Taking advantage of new estimates of a lower than projected death toll, the president said he wanted to start resuming business somehow after his current stay-at-home guidelines expire April 30, and announced he would appoint a task force. next week to develop a plan. But he also vowed to listen to public health officials warning against a premature move to relax the limits.

In reality, the decision on when and how to reopen the country is not entirely up to Trump, since he never ordered its closure. The stay-at-home edicts that have kept the vast majority of Americans indoors were issued by state-by-state governors. But the president issued non-binding guidelines urging a pause in daily life until the end of the month. And if you were to issue a new guide saying that it was safe to reopen or outline a path to reopening, many states would likely follow or feel pressure from their businesses and constituents to reduce restrictions.

"We will not do anything until we know that this country is going to be healthy," Trump said. "We don't want to go back and start doing it again." But he added that the nation's current paralysis was not sustainable. "You know what? Staying home also leads to death," he said. "It's very traumatic for the country."

The number of deaths worldwide from the coronavirus exceeded 100,000 on Friday as a wave of cases in Moscow pushed the Russian capital's health system to its limit. The blockades spread across much of the world before Easter weekend, as countries desperately struggled to curb infections. The tension of people without work and dependent on assistance began to show. A food distribution turned into a bloody melee in a poor area of ​​Nairobi, Kenya.

In the United States, the death toll has exceeded that of Spain, and only Italy reports more. In Washington, lawmakers and administration officials have made some progress in stalling a $ 250 billion federal infusion to replenish a fast-exhausting loan program for struggling small businesses. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, said the Trump administration had agreed to bipartisan negotiations early next week.

But the central question that dominated the conversation in Washington, New York and elsewhere was how long it would be until the country could begin to return to normal. Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, the hardest hit state, said any easing of the restrictions would require widespread testing to cover millions of workers first, while Trump said "it is not necessary to do full testing," but to focus on the majority Of the tests. affected areas.

New government projections presented to officials this week concluded that orders to stay home, school closings, and social distancing have greatly reduced infections, but added that lifting them after just 30 days, as the President, it could spark an eruption of new diseases and deaths that would rival each other without doing anything to counter the pandemic.

Without any of the mitigation policies in place, the death toll from the coronavirus could have reached 300,000, according to projections. But if the 30-day stay-at-home guideline is lifted, the death toll could reach 200,000, even if schools remain closed until summer, 25% of the country continues to work from home and social distancing continues.

Using demand for ventilators as a proxy for severe rates of coronavirus infection, the model predicts a moderate increase immediately after stay-at-home orders are lifted and a significant new increase in infections approximately 70 days after a refuge order, reaching a peak after 120 days. The projections, dated Thursday, were prepared by the Departments of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services and obtained by The New York Times.

These numbers that feed the projections may no longer be up to date. White House-accepted forecasts that once estimated at least 100,000 deaths in the United States have now been revised to approximately 60,000 thanks to aggressive social estrangement. But if the numbers are off, the direction and the increments can be consistent.

The president cited the estimated 60,000 deaths as evidence of progress. "I think we will be substantially below that number," he said of the previous forecast of 100,000. "It's hard to believe that if you are 60,000, you can never be happy, but that is much less than what we were originally told."

But his public health advisers took a more cautious approach. "As encouraging as they are, we have not reached the peak," Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House pandemic, said of the latest figures. He noted that without universal testing, experts only saw the most severe cases. "Is this the tip of the iceberg, or is it half the iceberg or three-quarters of the iceberg that we have seen to date?" she said.

Five administration officials said it was highly unlikely that Trump would extend the guidelines beyond April 30, adding that he would be more likely to find a way to announce a certain lifting of the quarantine measures, even if it were not a complete switch. . reopening of the country.

Trump has had conversations, both formal and informal, in recent weeks with business leaders like Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat and Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan on how to support the economy and when he might be able to do so. reopen.

Many of those discussions have been facilitated by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who has received calls from executives like Stephen Schwarzman, chief executive of Blackstone, looking for a roadmap for when an appearance of normalcy might return, though some people close to him To the discussions they said that Schwarzman and Steven Roth, a real estate investor close to Trump, have not been aggressive like others.

Other business executives have passed through Jared Kushner, the President's son-in-law and senior adviser.

Some business leaders have been particularly frustrated that the government is unrealistic about the economic consequences of fighting the coronavirus. They point out that there are many health risks and that not all justify the closure of the economy.

Jacob Wintersteen, a Texas real estate developer and president of finance for the Republican area of ​​the state of Houston, said companies should have the right to operate if they see fit despite the risks. "The people in front of my face are seeing how their businesses are destroyed by our choice of cure," he said.

The president's economic advisers have been laying the groundwork to reopen the economy. Larry Kudlow, chairman of the National Economic Council, said this week on the Fox Business Network that he could imagine going back to work continuously within the next four to eight weeks. Mnuchin said on CNBC that it could happen as soon as May 1.

However, people close to Mnuchin have suggested that a more gradual timeline for reopening the economy could start in May depending on the availability of coronavirus tests and regional case numbers. Kushner and Peter Navarro, the president's business adviser, have also talked about opening in stages as quickly as possible, fearing banks will start to have real problems if the blockade continues through May.

Without widespread confidence in returning to work or other public activities, any economic recovery could be lukewarm. A survey of business leaders and market participants conducted this week by S,amp;P Global found that only 12% of respondents believed that the economy would soon recover quickly.

However, a quick restart could carry risks for the economy. If the government tells Americans to return to normal life and infections rise again, that could wipe out consumer optimism and lead to a longer, more damaging recession.

"It is not clear to me that the direct effect of the pandemic on the economy will end in June," or any time soon after that, said Karl Smith, vice president of federal policy for the Tax Foundation in Washington. “Even after official restrictions are lifted, many people may be unsure about going back to everyday life. Companies may be insecure about putting their workers at risk. ”