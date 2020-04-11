Tony Dungy said he will support Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Tony Dungy and Tom Brady were once rivals.

The former Colts head coach and former Patriots quarterback faced each other eight times, including three times in the playoffs, at the height of the Colts-Patriots rivalry.

But now it seems that they are on the same side.

Dungy, who was the Buccaneers' head coach from 1996-2001 and a Tampa Bay resident, shared the puzzle he finds himself in after Brady signed with the Buccaneers this offseason.

"It's really crazy," Dungy said on NBC Sports "Lunch Talk Live,quot; on Friday. "(My boys) come to me now, (asking)" Dad, we have to go online, there's a Tom Brady T-shirt for $ 199! "And we've never talked about it before." But they are so excited and excited. People here, who haven't had much to be happy about in the last 10 years, suddenly, there is (much to be happy about).

"It is going to be a small change for me to have to start supporting Tom now."

While the Buccaneers have not made the playoffs since 2007, Dungy said fans in Tampa have similar expectations that Patriots fans have had for his team in recent years.

"They are so excited and all they hope is for us to start this season and be able to play," Dungy said of the Buccaneers fans. "The feeling is that we're going (to the playoffs). It's just, 'Who are we playing against in the Super Bowl?'

Dungy is also a fan of Brady's adjustment to the Buccaneers, and not just because of the team's receiving corps that includes Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

He also believes that Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians and offensive assistant Tom Moore (who was the Colts' offensive coordinator when Dungy was head coach there) made Tampa Bay an attractive destination for Brady because of the that they have done with other quarterbacks.

"(Arians and Moore are) what makes Tom Brady comfortable in this situation," Dungy said. "I went through this with Peyton (Manning) when I was changing teams. He wanted to stay with the AFC because he knew her so well. I wanted to go to a team that had a chance to be, not just a playoff team, but a Super Bowl contender.

"So, you think that's what Tom is looking for (it's the same comfort) … I think he's looked at the whole stage and said, look what Bruce Arians did with Carson Palmer at age 30. Look what Tom did Moore with Peyton Manning, a major quarterback. "

With the sum of all its parts, Dungy said he could see why Tampa Bay was the next stop in Brady's career.

"Tom says, 'This is perfect for me, they have good receivers and they have a dynamic offense,'" Dungy said. "All they needed is that general to put it together. I can see where he would be excited about this. "