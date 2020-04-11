Toni Braxton finally reveals why she has decided to keep her romance with her fiance Birdman private

From the looks of it, the wedding bells will ring for Toni Braxton and her fiancé, Birdman, and it looks like it will be sooner rather than later.

The R,amp;B singer-songwriter and the Cash Money mogul have been engaged for a few years, but for many reasons, they kept delaying their wedding ceremony.

A few months ago, it was even reported that the couple had separated. However, Toni has announced that she is working to get married this year.

While talking to him Rick and Sasha morning show, Toni stated: "We have been coming and going on the wedding dates. We had a great date, but then it got too big, we didn't want a big wedding. Then we said," Okay, we don't want it to be too small Then he said, "Okay, let's do the drive-through." I say, "We're not doing a drive-through." I'm not going to order fries after we get married, baby.

She added: "We have been trying to solve it, but we will definitely do it this year."

Toni also said that she decided to keep her romance private due to the bad comments she used to read online.

A fanatic of the living said, "Wait, when were you together?"

Another person revealed: “Congratulations to them. They have been together for a mini. Bird Man finally makes the right decisions. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 "

This sponsor revealed: “I really enjoyed these interviews. How good to hear your voice again, it is therapeutic. Very happy for you, Birdman and your family. I can't wait for the album either. I love you ❤️ ".

Another supporter said: “It seems like you are in a good place in all aspects of life. I can't wait to hear the single. Stay safe and add Cincinnati to the tour dates … (that's a hint) I'd love to see you. "

This fan wrote: "I could have sworn they were already married, if I'm going crazy. 😭😭 ♥ ️‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️💕 I'm glad for you guys … and I can't wait for everyone to get married‼ ️‼ ️❤️😁😆 "

This person shared: “Mizz Toni B !!! You age backwards. Hahaha I've been listening to you since I was a teenager. Your music genius has followed my life in every detail. Whatever was happening just happened; you were singing about it. Still it is so. I admire and adore you, and I've been in Las Vegas since the early '90s. However, I never had a chance to see you perform while you were here. 😔😔 "

Toni and Birdman are making this relationship work regardless of what the haters say.



