Todd Tucker reveals he is unhappy in marriage to Kandi Burruss

A new episode of True Housewives of Atlanta revealed that Todd Tucker is no longer happy with his marriage to Kandi Burruss, according to a BET report recently. According to the outlet, Todd claims they have been together for six years and has sacrificed so many things to keep them together.

In a preview clip of the episode, Todd and Kandi head to counseling to try to fix some of the problems they've been having lately. Todd tells his wife in the video that he has been failing not only him but his entire family.

Tucker told his adviser that he and Kandi have focused so much on success and achievement that they have become more business partners than lovers. He said that they have nothing but mutual love, but that they have not taken the time to express it.

In response, their counselor argues that they have not spent enough time together, living in the moment, and both sides nodded. Todd also explained how it was for him that Kandi left while she was pursuing an acting career.

Tucker tells her that he fully understands the fact that she's always on the road trying to make his career take off, but the problem is what he does when he finally gets home. Tucker explained that he reserves all his free time when he finally arrives with "miscellaneous bulls ** t,quot;

According to the reality star, to Kandi's friends, their "little event,quot; may seem important, but the highest priority right now for both of them is their children. Todd added that his son often asks where she is early in the morning.

While things seem to be going wrong for the reality star pair, Ron Collins reported on a post by Todd and Kandi on April 5 that showed otherwise. Kandi shared a post in which her daughter posted happy anniversary messages.

Ad

Some followers intervened in the exchange, with one written in capital letters, “OMG! PERFECTION! "Another blessed his family during these difficult times.



Post views:

0 0