Tips and tricks from The Home Edit to organize your living space

There is no better time than now to cross some items off your to-do list.
Whether people are working from home or just spending more time indoors, this is the opportunity to finally organize the closet, pantry or workspace in a way that is conducive to creating a quiet and comfortable home.
But there is always the difficulty of scanning Pinterest boards, searching for boxes, and discovering the system that works best for the task at hand. Fortunately, Lauren Lagarde of the Home Edit offers the many tips and tricks needed to get your home in boat shape order.
Lauren and her team have helped Gwyneth Paltrow, Mindy kalingand Khloe and Kim Kardashian reach the cupboards and pantries of her dreams and she also wants to help readers.
To find out what advice he has, check out our exclusive questions and answers below!
E!: Now that everyone is home, why is this a good time to organize your living space?
LL: Well, first of all, organizing provides soothing relief, which is extremely necessary at the moment. Although the world is a mess, your living space does not have to reflect that. Organizing will give you something productive to do, instead of updating your news feed every five minutes. When you're in a space that works well and looks beautiful, you feel more grounded, like you can finally breathe. Also, since people have more free time, this is the perfect time to tackle a project that has been on your to-do list. As far as we're concerned, it's a win-win!
The home edit
E!: What are your top tips for organizing your workspace for people who have to work from home now?
LL: 1. Create a place for current, ongoing, or pending projects. Having a specific location will lessen heaps of clutter that might otherwise accumulate.
2. Use acrylic paper trays and filing bins to keep clutter away from a desk while keeping daily paperwork close by. When on file, magazine racks and storage boxes also provide easy access, even on a shelf.
3. Designate stations for your various tasks. For example, if you tend to write notes during a call, put all your pens and notes next to the phone, or in a drawer next to it.
4. Using a cable wrap or cable tie to bundle your laptop and phone cables together helps prevent them from taking over your multimedia desk or table. There are also a variety of colors that you can use to identify different categories!
E!: What are your tips for keeping your workspace separate from your living space?
LL: Create a designated workspace and keep it there. This is your office now. It doesn't matter where you are, but it should be a place where you can set up systems that streamline your work routine. The goal is at the end of the day, you can archive documents, create a task list and start again at the same place tomorrow.
E!: What are the main areas that people should focus on organizing now that we have more time at home?
LL: Pantries, refrigerators and living rooms. We access these spaces on a daily basis, which means more opportunities for clutter to build. Use this time to create functional systems that will streamline your family's routine for short and long-term use.
E!: What are your tips for organizing your pantries?
LL: 1. Each pantry must have some kind of basket or container to contain the general categories. Clear cans are great for dry goods and staples, but it is still important to have some large categories in containers that are not too specific or unique. For example, a "Dinner Container,quot; can hold everything from pasta boxes, soup cans, or taco shells, so you never get stuck with an item that doesn't have a home.
2. Be realistic about your time and lifestyle. If you're a busy parent or have a time-consuming job, you don't want to go home from the grocery store and empty everything into jars. Open containers are much easier to manage and require no additional work.
3. LABEL YOUR CATEGORIES! If you label a container as "Breakfast,quot;, it is very difficult to put a bag of chips without feeling (appropriately) guilty. Labels really are the key to long-term maintenance.
4. Schedule a quick 15 minute pass per month to remove expired or nearly finished items.
E!: With people increasing their food supply and buying in bulk, what are your tips for storing and organizing large quantities of produce?
LL: If you are buying in bulk, make sure you have room for overflow items that do not fit in your containers. If you have a large number of snacks, dedicate a couple of containers to those items so you are not putting everything in one container. Understanding what you have on hand will help you create a more organized space and save time and money at the grocery store.
E!: How do you maximize your refrigerator and freezer space with bulk purchase?
LL: Create a zone system with containers and labels. Not only does it keep your refrigerator clean and tidy, it will also help you take advantage of vertical space.
Also, interior designer Sarah Anderson-Magness recommends, "Get all of your shoes out of your closet … organize them by color, heel size, brand, occasion, and season. If you're tight on space, organize it by season first. I usually keep all my shoes in boxes and you can create labels on the outside to identify each shoe. "
Now go and conquer!
%MINIFYHTMLb1fb01103e68e2ca14c51f2aa944c96811%