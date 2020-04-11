Tips and tricks from The Home Edit to organize your living space

There is no better time than now to cross some items off your to-do list.

Whether people are working from home or just spending more time indoors, this is the opportunity to finally organize the closet, pantry or workspace in a way that is conducive to creating a quiet and comfortable home.

But there is always the difficulty of scanning Pinterest boards, searching for boxes, and discovering the system that works best for the task at hand. Fortunately, Lauren Lagarde of the Home Edit offers the many tips and tricks needed to get your home in boat shape order.

Lauren and her team have helped Gwyneth Paltrow, Mindy kalingand Khloe and Kim Kardashian reach the cupboards and pantries of her dreams and she also wants to help readers.

To find out what advice he has, check out our exclusive questions and answers below!