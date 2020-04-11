Tim Paine responds to claims that Australia was easy with Virat Kohli to withhold IPL offers | Cricket News

"Every time our guys go out and play a test match for Australia, they will give their all and I am pretty sure they are not thinking about an IPL contract when they run, bowling for Virat."





Michael Clarke believes Australia was easy with India and Virat Kohli in their 2018-19 series in the wake of the ball-manipulation scandal.

Australia Test captain Tim Paine rejected suggestions that his players were easy on Virat Kohli of India in their 2018-19 series for fear of losing lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts.

Kohli led India to its first test series victory in Australia on the tour, which came a few months after Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were banned following the ball manipulation scandal against South Africa.

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke said this week that the hosts had "absorbed,quot; India and some players did not sled the opposition because they wanted to play in the IPL.

However, Paine, who replaced Smith as captain during the series, has rejected Clarke's suggestions.

"I certainly didn't notice that many people were so nice to Virat or didn't try to get him out or something," Paine told ESPNcricinfo.

Australian Test Captain Tim Paine responded to the claims

"I thought everyone who had the ball in hand or when we were hitting was doing everything they could to win the game for Australia."

"I'm not sure who was easy on him. We certainly had something that we didn't want to provoke a fight with because we think that's when he plays in the best way."

"I was certainly not holding back, but again, the IPL is not a big draw for me right now, so I had nothing to lose."

"But every time our guys go out there and play a test match for Australia, they will give their all and I'm pretty sure they're not thinking about an IPL contract when they run, bowling for Virat."

IPL contracts are extremely lucrative with Australia's fast bowler, Pat Cummins, who became the most expensive foreign player in December when Kolkata Knight Riders paid £ 1.72 million for him.

The start of this year's IPL has already been delayed until April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with more delays.

India is slated to play another series of four tests in Australia in late 2020, although a significant relaxation of government measures currently in place to control the virus would be required for the tour to continue.