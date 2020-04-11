Tiger Woods timeline at The Masters: from 1997 win to 2019 comeback

Tiger Woods, in a normal world, would have spent this weekend trying to double his unforgettable victory at the 2019 Masters. However, it is not a normal world at the moment, so golf is not played at Augusta National this weekend. week; The tournament has been rescheduled for November.

Woods may not have been the favorite this week, he tied for ninth and finished 68th in both tournaments he has played this year, but few golfers have accomplished more magic rounds at The Masters than Woods.

He has won the green jacket five times, as you already know. The most recent was as fascinating as the first, albeit for entirely different reasons. If you want to see him claim the fifth, CBS is showing the final round of the 2019 tournament on Sunday. The broadcast begins at 12:30 p.m. ET.

If you're a more Phil fanatic, CBS is showing the final round of Mickelson's first win at the Masters, his first great general, on Saturday, starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.

But today, we are here to talk about Tiger and Augusta. He played his first six competitive rounds at The Masters in 1995 and 1996. He made the cut in 1995 and finished 5-over (tied for 41st); he missed the cut in 1996, 6 after two rounds. And more specifically, we are here to talk about Tiger and Augusta and their professional performances.

He has a Masters victory below Jack Nicklaus' record, but that also means he has fallen short of his goal 15 times as a professional. We are going to see the 20 Masters tournaments in which he competed as a professional, with a look at the decisive moments for his victories and where everything went wrong in the others.

Let's jump, okay?

Masters 1997

Where the tiger ended: First

Round-by-round scores: 70-66-65-69, 18 years old

Why he won: After all, this is still the most impressive performance in Masters history. Woods was only 21 years old, but his golf legend was already substantial, and the pressure on this prodigy who was heading to the most prestigious golf tournament was enormous.

The 2-under-70 he shot in the first round, a staggering 30 in the last nine, was better than anything he'd shot as an amateur (that under-72 was), but it was just a sign of what's to come. . His second round 66 moved him from three behind after Thursday's round to three up on the field after Friday's round.

The 65 on Saturday, though? Game over. At the end of that third round, he had a nine-stroke lead, and Sunday's 69 was about crowning the new king of golf while achieving a 12-shot victory.

Masters 1998

Where the tiger ended: Tied for eighth

Round-by-round scores: 71-72-72-70, 3 below

Where it went wrong: An under-70 round, at any moment, would have changed everything, but that didn't happen for the young golf superstar. Instead, all eyes were on the all-time king of golf, Jack Nicklaus. At 58, Nicklaus shot a 68 in the final round and was in contention until the last nine. Mark O & # 39; Meara won at age 9.

Masters 1999

Where the tiger ended: Tied by 18

Round-by-round scores: 72-72-70-75, 1 envelope

Where it went wrong: Woods was five shots behind the leaders heading to Sunday's final round, but recorded his first one-round clunker as a pro at The Masters, shooting a final round 75 to finish nine shots behind Jose Maria Olazabal. Woods wasn't that important on Sunday … It was weird.

Masters 2000

Where the tiger ended: Fifth

Round-by-round scores: 75-72-68-69, 4-under

Where it went wrong: You see 75, right? It was Woods' second consecutive 75th at the Masters, which seemed nearly impossible after his performance in 1997. He returned to screaming distance by falling 4-low on Friday and Saturday, but even a 69-low 3 was not enough to catch to third round leader Vijay Singh, who shot a 69 and claimed the green jacket at 10 under.

Teachers 2001

Where the tiger ended: First

Round-by-round scores: 70-66-68-68, 16-under

Why Tiger Won: This was an ancient forest, and he needed every little bird and eagle he could muster. The score was low at the 2001 Masters; Four other players finished two digits below par, and another nine ended with 9 or less.

Woods resisted David Duvall (14 years old) and Phil Mickelson (13 years old) with three birdies, five pairs (and, yes, a ghost) in the last nine on Sunday.

Teachers 2002

Where the tiger ended: First

Round-by-round scores: 70-69-66-71, 12-under

Why Tiger Won: Only Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo (Sir Nick, for those in the game) had achieved consecutive Masters titles before Woods did the trick in 2002. That helpful 66 on move-in day elevated Tiger from four of the lead to a tie. for the first place with Retief Goosen for Sunday.

Woods had three birdies in the first nine, and Goosen had three bogeys on the same holes. Woods achieved a relatively stress-free three-shot victory from there.

Teachers 2003

Where the tiger ended: Tied by 15

Round-by-round scores: 76-73-66-75, 2 and up

Where it went wrong: The rain wreaked havoc on the first two days of the 2003 Masters, and Woods' hopes of a three mob seemed dead when he was 5 after two rounds, barely making the cut on his nose. One Saturday, 6 under-66s took it four shots to the last 18 holes, but there were no miracles in store.

Woods loaded a double bogey and three other bogeys in the first nine and finished nine shots outside of the playoff, which was won by Mike Wier, the first Canadian and the first left-hander to win The Masters.

Teachers 2004

Where the tiger ended: Tied by 22

Round-by-round scores: 75-69-75-71, 2 envelope

Where it went wrong: Well, you see the doubles 75, right? Woods finished 11 distant shots behind Mickelson, who drew a memorable putt on the 18th to claim his first major title.

Teachers 2005

Where the tiger ended: First

Round-by-round scores: 74-66-65-71, 12-under

Why Tiger Won: Tiger once again struggled in his first round, this time posting five bogeys and finishing the first 18 holes seven shots behind leader Chris DiMarco. Woods' 66 in the second round jumped him to third overall, but only gained one shot against DiMarco, who shot his own 67.

Saturday, however, made a difference. Woods chained seven consecutive birdies, on holes 7 to 13, and DiMarco imploded. Woods shot 65; DiMarco shot 74 and Woods led with three shots before Sunday.

However, Sunday was anything but anticlimactic. You remember Woods' birdie chip on the 16th, right? But Woods made bogeys at both 17 and 18 to drop in a 12-low tie with DiMarco, third place was a distant seven shots behind, who charged a stellar 68 of the final round.

The sudden death tiebreak started on the 18th. DiMarco lost the green on his approach, but caught up. Woods knocked down a 15-foot putt birdie for the win.

Teachers 2006

Where the tiger ended: Tied up by the third party

Round-by-round scores: 72-71-71-70, 4 below

Where it went wrong: Nothing went wrong for Woods, but nothing went spectacularly wrong either. Three constant rounds left him two shots from the leader before Sunday, but with just one birdie and two bogeys on the card in the first dozen holes on Sunday, he did not mount a realistic charge.

He birdied four of the last six holes, but by then he needed other players to fall apart to have a chance. Mickelson, the leader heading into the final round, held a comfortable lead on the final holes and finished 7-under.

Teachers 2007

Where the tiger ended: Tied per second

Round-by-round scores: 73-74-72-72, 3 and up

Where it went wrong: Yes, you remember this one. It was cold and windy in Augusta, which is why Woods posted his highest score since his amateur days, but still finished tied for second. Conditions were ideal for a more precise and control-oriented player, and Zack Johnson made the most of it. He didn't try to hit par 5 in two, like most players, but relied on his short iron game, and it was on point Sunday.

Johnson shot a 69 in the final round to win by two shots ahead of Woods, who shot a par 72, and two others.

Teachers 2008

Where the tiger ended: Second

Round-by-round scores: 72-71-68-72, 5-under

Where it went wrong: Woods finished second, but was never really happy to win on Sunday. Trevor Immelman won, despite scoring a 75 of the final round that dropped him from 11 low to the round, to 8 below. Woods shot a par-72 par in the final 18, including a birdie in the 18 that ended up giving him sole possession of second place.

Teachers 2009

Where the tiger ended: Tied for sixth

Round-by-round scores: 70-72-70-68, 8-under

Where it went wrong: This was right at the heart of "The tiger is lurking!" mantra pushed on CBS broadcasts, when in containment but not seriously in containment. He was seven behind the leaders heading to Sunday; Not that it exploded at any time, but it did not perform well when conditions were mostly ideal.

He played very well on Sunday, went from 6-low through 16 holes to 10-low (three golfers eventually reached a playoff at 12-low), but was 17 and 18 years old to lose "club leader,quot; status. .

Teachers 2010

Where the tiger ended: Tied for the room

Round-by-round scores: 68-70-70-69, 11-under

Where it went wrong: Woods shot a 68 in the first round, the only time in his Masters career that he's had less than 70 in the first 18. It's hard to believe, but it's true. He was two shots behind the lead after 18, two shots behind after 36 and four shots after 54.

Woods shot a 69-for-3 low on Sunday, the 11-low often wins in Augusta, but this was Mickelson's day. He scored his third 67 of the tournament and finished 16 under for his third green jacket.

Teachers 2011

Where the tiger ended: Tied for the room

Round-by-round scores: 71-66-74-67, 10-under

Where it went wrong: With apologies to Woods, this was the Rory McIlroy tournament, and that's not a good thing for the Irishman. McIlroy had a four-shot lead, with 12 fewer, heading to the final round, but melted into the Augusta spotlight. Do you remember when you hit a house? Most of us didn't even know there were houses near the golf course.

McIlroy shot an 80 on a day when rounds below par were as common as cheese-pepper sandwiches. As for Woods, he was up and down (as seen above) and finished four behind eventual winner Charl Schwartzel.

Teachers 2012

Where the tiger ended: Tied by 40

Round-by-round scores: 72-75-72-74, 5 and up

Where it went wrong: Simply never in contention. Woods finished 15 shots in the tie between Bubba Watson and Louis Oosthuizen. Watson won.

Teachers 2013

Where the tiger ended: Tied for the room

Round-by-round scores: 70-73-70-70, 5 low

Where it went wrong: Woods finished four shots outside of the playoffs. He was sailing along 5 bass heading to par 5 15 in the second round. Par 5, as you know, is a Woods specialty in Augusta.

Well, it was deemed that he had received an improper drop after his shot hit the flagpole and bounced off the water hazard, meaning his ghost became a triple ghost after a post-round review. He was also 18 years old. Who knows what could have happened if that approach shot didn't hit the club? Golf is silly sometimes.

Teachers 2015

Where the tiger ended: Tied By 17

Round-by-round scores: 73-69-68-73, 5-under

Where it went wrong: Woods missed the 2014 Masters after back surgery, so his return was highly anticipated, although expectations were not high. Woods played golf very well, but the score was low in 2015. Jordan Spieth made his best vintage tiger impression, with a star low card of 18 to win by four shots over Mickelson and Justin Rose.

Teachers 2018

Where the tiger ended: Tied by 32

Round-by-round scores: 73-75-72-69, 1 envelope

Where it went wrong: Woods did not play in 2016 or 2017, for about a thousand reasons. When he returned for 2018, again, anticipation was high but expectations were not. He made the cut with a shot and played well over the weekend, especially on Sunday, but was never in dispute.

Teachers 2019

Where the tiger ended: First

Round-by-round scores: 70-68-67-70, 13-under

Why Tiger Won: No one really knew what to expect from the 43-year-old in 2019. Woods had finished 10-30 in his first four events of the year, but then played well at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play tournament a couple of weeks earlier. from Augusta.

Woods was two back in the final round, and it was a final round for ages. We won't get into everything here, just watch on CBS starting at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, but we'll say this: At one point at the end of the final round, five golfers, including Woods, were tied for top of the leaderboard with 12 fewer. Woods birdied 13, 15, and 16 to take the lead with 14 bass, and he only needed a double bogey on 18 to win.

Bogeyed, finishing at age 13 to claim his fifth green jacket. It was the first time he had won a major race when he was heading to the final round.