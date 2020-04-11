The Masters, which would have been in full swing this weekend, was moved to November as part of the recently announced changes to the golf calendar. The governing bodies of the world of professional golf – August National, PGA of America, PGA Tour and USGA among them – held many of the sport's biggest events, including the US Open. USA, The PGA Championship and the FedExCup Playoffs. The new schedule is still a work in progress, but it already differs from the original schedule.

Golf, like most spectator sports, remains on hiatus as the country, the world, faces the current coronavirus pandemic. While no new memories will be created this weekend at Augusta National, classic memories can be revived.

Up News Info Sports is broadcasting the final rounds of the 2004 and 2019 Masters on Saturdays and Sundays, along with a one-hour special visit to return to the 1975 tournament. Jim Nantz will host the special events, along with Phil Mickelson and Tiger. Woods, who will provide first-person insight into two of golf's most historic events. Mickelson won his first major race 16 years ago; Tiger Woods completed his long comeback last year.

The memory lane walk begins Saturday afternoon with a look back at the 1975 Masters. In this classic battle, Jack Nicklaus shot a Sunday 68 to fend off Johnny Miller and beat Tom Weiskopf to win his fifth Masters for a hit. They were three of the best in golf, playing some of their best golf courses.

After "The Masters: 1975,quot; Saturday will be the final round of the 2004 Masters, where Phil Mickelson bested Ernie Els to finally make the leap from contender to winner. Looking back at the last shot through Mickelson's eyes, "It's almost surreal, because the reality of fulfilling your dreams and the things you remember as a child. I remember hitting golf balls on a driving range I worked on. .. in the rain, someone came up and said, "What are you doing?", and I said, "This practice session will help me win the Masters."

From practice sessions in the rain as a kid to sinking a putt on the 18th to win, @PhilMickelson he was preparing for his moment at Augusta National all his life. He shared his memories of 2004 in a video call this week with Jim Nantz. #MastersRewind pic.twitter.com/CfQilR8tFm – Up News Info Sports (@CBSSports) April 9, 2020

On Sunday, a year after Woods returned to the glory of the Masters, he and Nantz remember that final round. In 2019 Woods added an improbable moment to a historic race, beating Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele to win his fifteenth race. Making the occasion more special for Woods was the presence of his children, who are too young to remember the previous 14. "They are witnessing their father win a golf tournament in person," says Woods. "On top of that, it turns out that the Masters, a specialization, had not gained a specialization in … not in their life. Now for you to see it, feel it, experience it, understand it."

A year after his iconic victory at Augusta, @Tiger Woods She joined Jim Nantz on a video call to describe how much it meant to him as a father. #MastersRewind pic.twitter.com/PffiAPXrr1 – Up News Info Sports (@CBSSports) April 9, 2020

As Nantz aptly summarizes, "It is not a dry eye."

Relive the final rounds of these classic Masters in their entirety this weekend. Here is the full schedule:

‘The Masters: 1975’ – Saturday, 1:30 p.m. its T

Final Teacher Round 2004 – Saturday, 2:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. its T

Final Masters Round 2019 – Sunday, 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. ITS T.

Coverage will also be available to stream through Up News Info All Access and additional content can be found on Up News Info Sports HQ, CBSSports.com, and The First Cut Podcast.