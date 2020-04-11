Tiger King star Carole Baskin says she's receiving death threats: drones are circling her home as her missing husband's investigation reopens

Things have not gone well for Carole Baskin, the star of Netflix docuseries Tiger King. You may remember Carole, as she was Joe Exotic's biggest nemesis and wanted her zoo closed for animal abuse. Things got so bad between Carole and Joe that she was eventually sentenced to 22 years behind bars for requesting that a hitman kill her. The docuseries didn't exactly portray Carole in the best light, either. Because she has become famous for rescuing big cats, the series gave Joe Exotic a lot of time on air to voice all the complaints he has against her; It also led to several people accusing her of murdering her husband, putting her body into a meat grinder and feeding her tigers. Carole roundly denies the allegations and, since Tiger King aired, has used all of her social media platforms to report them.

Now Carole Baskin says she is receiving death threats and that drones have been circulating around her home in Tampa since the series aired.

In an interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Carole said that her critics have found her phone number, are calling her leaving death threats, and that drones are circulating through her home. She says she is now afraid to leave her home.

She also uploaded a video to her official YouTube account where she addressed the allegations that she murdered her missing husband Don Lewis. You can watch that video below.

You can check out a Daily Mail report on the death threats that Carole Baskin says she's receiving below.

Nashville News Tiger King's Carole Baskin says drones swarm around his Florida home – Daily Mail

One part of the Netflix docuseries that surprised people was that Joe Exotic had hired a singer to perform a series of songs while giving the impression that he was the one actually singing. In a video called "Here Kitty Kitty,quot;, Joe Exotic hired Carole Baskin to look alike and in the music video, he sang the story of how Carole allegedly murdered her husband and fed him to the tigers, while the resemblance smiled sweetly and fed. parts of the tiger's body with tweezers.

You can watch that video below.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister has announced that the cold case has been reopened, but at this time, there has been no new evidence in the case leading to an arrest.

What do you think of the consequences that Carole Baskin is facing from Tiger king aired on Netflix?



