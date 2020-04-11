This is what you can expect from Saturday's weather forecast.

After a couple of rainy days in the Boston area, the weekend seems nice.
On Saturday it will have a lot of sun and light winds. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Saturday night will be cool and clear before another good day on Easter Sunday, which brings some sunshine and temperatures close to 60 degrees.
See what's happening with Boston weather right now in our live update radar map.
