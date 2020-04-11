This is how Varun Dhawan will celebrate once the blockade ends

Since our country is in a state of blockade and without knowing what our state is in the coming weeks, everyone is waiting in advance. Our celebrities who stay within the four walls are doing their best to educate the masses on how to practice self-isolation and also give us ideas and advice on how to kill time in this period of quarantine.

While Varun Dhawan is doing his best to support the nation fight Coronavirus with his charities and post videos on social media, he posted something hilarious yesterday. The actor posted a video of a boy and dancing and saying something. The chubby boy looks extremely adorable and his dance moves will leave you divided. But it is Dhawan's caption that makes this video interesting. Varun captioned the video saying, "Once this is over, I will celebrate like this." What's truer, from Arjun Kapoor to Kiara Advani also seemed amused by the video and left comments on his post. While Arjun Kapoor said "Dola re Dola re,quot;, Kiara said "Superbbb,quot;.

Varun Dhawan was gearing up for the release of Hero No 1. The film is the remake of her father's classic comedy movie, and the reboot version stars Varun and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. Now that the country is in a state of lockdown, the Coolie # 1 release date remains undecided and manufacturers will be planning a new date soon.