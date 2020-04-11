They are expected to cover their faces in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles County. They are expected to follow suit next week – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The order requiring everyone in Beverly Hills to cover their faces while in public went into effect, and those who violate the mandate could face a fine of up to $ 1,000.

"I think it's a day-to-day thing," said Mindy Laks, a Beverly Hills resident. "Sometimes it's a minute-by-minute, hour-by-hour thing."

The Laks family, like many, has been trying to endure the blows, including today's announcement that Los Angeles County has extended its Safer Home order until May 15 to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

"It is what it is," said her daughter Ruby Laks. "And as long as we're safe, it's fine."

The latest restrictions have a lot to do with it, but health officials said Friday they are working, so they should be extended.

A new model released by the county showed that if the restrictions were lifted, almost 96% of county residents would become infected by August 1.

But they predict that won't happen if people stay home and stay away from each other.

"We project that we will be able to reduce the overall infection rate among the community by as much as 30%," said Dr. Christina Ghaly, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services. "It is a great descent."

RELATED: LMU Poll Says 95% of Angelenos Support Safer Home Orders; Garcetti says highway works projects intensify

And Ghaly said he understands that these restrictions come at a personal and economic cost. One of the payers is Shige Yamada, the owner of Sushi Sushi in Beverly Hills.

"I want to stay alive to keep going," he said.

When he talks about staying alive, he's not just talking about his own health, but also about his restaurant, which started including a cloth mask made by his wife with every takeout order.

And another five weeks under the county's Safer at Home order is troubling.

"Of course," said Yamada. "The business is very low."

RELATED: Coronavirus: LA Launches New Child Care Initiative to Support Hospital Workers

But across the street, Urth Cafe manager Janiece Garza was a little more confident.

"We have adapted and we joke around with customers," he said. "But we all pray that everything goes back to normal."

But things right now are anything but normal, it's clear to look around the streets of Beverly Hills where everyone is now required to cover their faces in public or up to a $ 1,000 fine.

"I think it makes the decision really easy," said Eric Cohen, a Beverly Hills resident. "If you ask someone," Are you going to do this or not? "It really puts a lot of pressure on anxiety. This just makes it universal, we all have to put on our masks."

And health officials said Friday that the same mask rules in effect in Beverly Hills will take effect across the county next week.