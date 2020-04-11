These live streams of nature will lift your spirits during lockdown – BGR

Being trapped inside due to the coronavirus pandemic does not mean missing nature.

These stunning live streams of nature will allow you to experience the outdoors from the comfort of your sofa.

Being trapped inside is a bummer. Could being trapped inside because there is a global pandemic and being within six feet of someone else make things worse? Well that's even more annoying. If you isolate yourself in a rural area or small town, it might be easy to get a little bit of nature every day, but millions of people locked up in big cities really don't have that option.

As someone who works from home anyway, with or without viruses, I discovered that being trapped indoors doesn't necessarily mean you have to give up your love of the outdoors. Let me introduce you to the world of nature cameras live.

Many of these live broadcasts are maintained by wildlife and conservation organizations and function as a way to monitor certain species. Others are created just for fun for nature lovers who want to share their passion with the internet in general. Many of the streams are part of the EXPLORE.org network, which advertises itself as the largest live nature camera network in existence.

There are so many, so many types of live streams that it would be impossible to list them all, but here are some of my favorites:

Breakfast with eagles

I like to start my morning by hanging out with this family of bald eagles. A couple of adults and a trio of chicks provide a pleasant and relaxing environment. You will be able to see the adults feeding their young and beautiful views from multiple angles from the top of the trees.

Spoonbill swamp

This swampy haven is a little more active, with lots of sights and sounds to enjoy. If you need a boost and some midday energy, listen to these spoon cries and yell along with the rest of the wildlife at The St. Augustine Zoo Alligator Farm will wake you up right away. If you're lucky, you might even take a look at the crocodiles that patrol the shores.

Dashing Ducks

The Dashing Ducks live stream is relaxing and interactive. All duck types hang out here during the day and night, and by donating just 50 Twitch Bits (the equivalent of about 50 cents) you can turn on the automatic feeder and send the ducks running for a noon gift. Is awesome.

Friendly fish

Another incredibly relaxing stream, this fake tropical reef is very much alive with a host of fish species. There is always something to see, and the occasional presentation of divers will teach you about the different species.

Cozy kittens

At the other end of the spectrum, the kitty's rescue chamber is pure cold. Feeding these often sleepy kittens live is probably YouTube's friendliest place, and if you don't have pets of your own, it's an easy way to enjoy some feline antics without worrying about cleaning a litter box.

Image Source: Raptor Resource Project