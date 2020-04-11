There is hope even when we despair

On Easter Sunday and this Easter week, even for those who do not observe the Christian and Jewish holidays, they will be stained with sadness.

Thousands of Colorado residents suffer a brutal viral infection at home. Hundreds are in hospitals isolated from loved ones. The friends and family of the more than 200 people who have died from the coronavirus in this state are grieving without the comfort of meeting to say goodbye.

And thousands face unemployment and financial difficulties.

But there is also a lot to celebrate during this time, even if we can't get together with friends and family.

Thousands of Colorado residents have recovered from COVID-19, and will likely now have some immunity to the virus.

Human beings worldwide have shown an incredible willingness to sacrifice themselves for the common good. Cell phone data and street observations show that here in Colorado we stay home to keep ourselves and others healthy. The infection rate indicates that this is having the desired effect of slowing down the spread of this virus. There is a possibility that Colorado hospitals may not be overwhelmed with patients who need oxygen and life support. Lives have already been saved.

Coloradons in the health care industry – janitors, technicians, aides, nurses, physician assistants, phlebologists, paramedics, doctors, and many more – will work every day to save lives. They selflessly help those who are sick or injured.

We support each other with donations and generosity. According to Governor Jared Polis, the state's Corona Colorado Help Aid Fund has received more than $ 10 million in donations from 5,000 donors. Donations are being organized to deliver meals to the sick and those who have lost their jobs. Neighbors share toilet paper with strangers and delivery truck drivers. People are howling at 8 p.m. every night to show your love and sew masks for neighbors and friends.

Restaurant owners facing financial ruin are giving away food. Gyms closed for business are streaming their workouts for free online.

People are good Humanity is great. Together, we will level the infection curve, giving seriously ill people the opportunity to receive all the medical care they need, regardless of age, income, or pre-existing conditions.

At Easter, Christians celebrate the fact that Jesus Christ rose from the dead to join God in heaven. They believe that their sacrifice is what enables good people of faith to live eternally in the hereafter. Something horrible had to happen, the great evil of the crucifixion, for something wonderful to be born. People of the Jewish faith gathered last week for online Seder meals to remember the Exodus and the plagues God sent to free Jews from slavery. The experience of the Israelites thousands of years ago bending over 10 plagues must have felt too real this year.

Atheists and people of all faiths, including Muslims preparing for Ramadan later this month, should rejoice at the good that surrounds us during this time and decide to move forward with the good as we remove this virus, together, for a brighter future.

Please stay home Continue to be physically distant from loved ones even as you approach them through phone calls, emails, video chats, and letters. Ask for help when you need it and give help when you can. Do not fear the unknown, but rejoice in the science that is quickly working to understand this virus and what it will take to defeat it.

