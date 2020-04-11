The White House rejects the rescue by the United States Postal Service mistreated by the coronavirus

Through the rain, sleet, hail, and even a pandemic, mail carriers serve all directions in the United States, but the coronavirus crisis is shaking the foundations of the United States Postal Service in new and terrible ways.

The Postal Service's decades-long financial problems have worsened dramatically as the volume of the type of mail that pays for agency bills, first-class mail and marketing, withers during the pandemic. The USPS needs an infusion of money, and President Donald Trump has blocked potential emergency funding for the agency that employs some 600,000 workers, repeating instead the false claim that the highest rates for Internet shipping companies Amazon , FedEx and UPS would correct the service budget.

Trump threatened to veto the $ 2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or the Care Act, if the legislation contained money intended to rescue the postal agency, according to a senior Trump administration official and an official with the Congress that, like others In this report, spoke on condition of anonymity.

"We told them very clearly that the president was not going to sign the bill if (money for the Postal Service) was on it," said the Trump administration official. "I don't know if we used the V-bomb, but the president was not going to sign it and we told them that."

Instead, Senators Gary Peters, D-Mich. And Ron Johnson, R-Wis., Added a last-minute $ 10 billion Treasury Department loan to the Cares Act to keep the agency on firmer ground until spring 2020, according to a Democratic committee assistant. .

Lawmakers originally agreed to a direct grant of $ 13 billion that the Postal Service would not have to pay. That effort was blocked by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who warned that such a move could blow up the relief bill. An assistant to the committee said Mnuchin told lawmakers during the negotiations: "You can get a loan or you can't get anything."

Only the $ 10 billion loan to the Postal Service made it law, due to Mnuchin's objections.

Without the loan, which awaits approval from the Treasury Department, the Postal Service would be "financially illiquid,quot; by September 30, according to estimates provided to lawmakers. Defenders of the Postal Service fear that the agency is in a vulnerable position. As its main source of funding decreases, the Postal Service could see itself as ripe for a makeover; Conservatives have long talked about the privatization of mail delivery in the United States.

The Postal Service projects that it will lose $ 2 billion each month through the coronavirus recession, while postal workers maintain the national service of delivering mail and essential packages, such as recipes, food, and household items.

That job often carries great personal risk. About 500 postal workers have tested positive for the coronavirus and another 462 are suspected to be positive, USPS leaders told lawmakers. Nineteen have died; more than 6,000 are quarantined per exposure.

While the Trump Administration and Mnuchin pushed for private sector bailouts on the Cares Act: $ 350 billion for the Small Business Administration loan program, $ 29 billion for passenger airlines and air cargo carriers, and incentives Economic for construction, energy and life sciences industries, among others: Mnuchin has pointed out that any postal aid fund in a "Phase IV,quot; stimulus package under negotiation would amount to a poisonous pill.

Postmaster General Megan Brennan asked lawmakers Thursday for another $ 50 billion – $ 25 billion to make up for lost revenue from declining mail volume due to the coronavirus and $ 25 billion for "modernization." – plus another $ 25 billion Treasury loan and a mechanism to pay $ 14 billion in existing public debt.

House Democrats, led by Rep. Gerald Connolly of Virginia, warned that without funding, the Postal Service could not arrive no later than September without losing payrolls or service interruptions. Senate Republicans insist the Cares Bill's $ 10 billion loan provided enough liquidity in the short term, the staff member said, and the Senate would not vote to extend more money to an agency that is unlikely to pay off its loans.

"I am very frustrated at how difficult it has long been to attract attention and action around essential service," Connolly said in a telephone interview. "And perhaps the pandemic forces us all to refocus on this service and how essential it is and how we should fix it while we can before it goes into critical condition."

Trump has always been an antagonist to the post office, calling her once in a tweet as Amazon's "delivery guy." The Postal Service often serves as a provider for Amazon, UPS, FedEx and other shipping companies, delivering "last mile,quot; service to rural and remote areas. It is a crucial service for the Postal Service, for which parcel delivery is an increasing part of its business.

Much of Trump's invective in the Postal Service is directed at Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, owner of The Washington Post. Trump has advocated raising Amazon delivery prices, against the recommendation of shipping experts and the agency's own Board of Governors, a majority of whom Trump appointed.

"They should go up, they have to go up the prices to these companies that come in and drop thousands of packages on the floor of the post office and they say," Delivery, "Trump said at a press conference on Wednesday." And they make money, but they kill the post office. Okay? So they should do that, and we're investigating it, and we've been pressuring them for over a year. "

Raising rates too high would lead private sector competitors to develop their own cheaper methods of delivering packages, said Lori Rectanus, director of physical infrastructure at the government's Office of Accountability. Even if a rate increase generates income, that money would be marginal to the total Postal Service debt, almost all of which comes from a congressional requirement to prepay pension and health care costs for retirees for all employees. , even those who have not yet retired.

Under normal market conditions, the Postal Service almost reaches an equilibrium point, except for the debt of the pension account, despite having reduced the volume of deliveries in recent years. In 2010, it delivered 77.6 billion first-class mail items. In 2019, it delivered just 54.9 billion first-class items. The service handled 3.1 billion packages in 2010 and 6.2 billion in 2019, although package processing does not generate as much revenue for the agency as first-class mail delivery.

The coronavirus has completely altered consumer behavior and the number of items in the mail. Volume in the first week of March decreased 30 percent, postal agency officials told lawmakers. At the end of June, the agency projects that volume will decrease 50 percent and could lose $ 23 billion in the next 18 months.

"We are at a critical juncture in the life of the Postal Service," Brennan, the postmaster general, said in a statement. "At a time when the United States needs the Postal Service more than ever, the reason we are so needy is to have a devastating effect on our business."

The Postal Service has faced financial problems for more than a decade, as digital communication transformed and took off, giving lawmakers many opportunities to debate their future. The Postal Service is so fundamental to the country that it is listed in the Constitution.

The agency's troubles have renewed conservative talks about structural changes that would force the Postal Service to act more like a corporation, with steps such as removing the prepaid pension requirement and facilitating its universal service obligation to deliver to all addresses in the United States including those so remote

"If we are concerned about the Postal Service and its workers," said Romina Boccia, an economist at the Heritage Foundation, who leans to the right, "the best we can do is to free the Postal Service to run as a business so they can can try to go back to black. "

Josh Dawsey and Jeff Stein of The Washington Post contributed to this report.

