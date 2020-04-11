The US Department of Defense. USA Awards $ 5.2B in contracts for face masks and other medical supplies – Defense Blog

The new coronavirus (COVID-19) has changed the way millions of Americans work every day.

US troops face a formidable adversary who does not tire, does not distinguish between combatants and non-combatants, and will only be defeated with teamwork, discipline and a sustained national response. COVID-19 will be a long fight that demands hard work, innovative thinking, endurance, and agility.

The US Department of Defense. USA It awarded $ 5.2 billion in contracts for various aspects of the coronavirus response: face masks, other medical supplies, according to UPI.com.

A Department of Defense notice of April 9 provides further details, indicating that BTF Solutions, General Dynamics Information Technology, VW International Inc., Walsh Healthcare Logistics, Martek Global Services Inc., Red Cedar Corp., Strategic Initial Outfitting Transition, received $ 5 Billion in Support of the Presidential National Emergency Declaration on the New Coronavirus Disease.

The total ceiling is now $ 5,495,000,000.

On Friday, the number of deaths caused by the coronavirus exceeded the 100,000 mark, doubling in almost a week.

The coronavirus has now infected more than 500,000 people in the United States on Friday night, making up nearly a third of all cases worldwide, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Starting at 9:25 p.m. Eastern Time, USA USA He has recorded 500,399 cases of coronavirus disease, or Covid-19, of which 174,481 were in New York, the data showed.