The US Army USA Confirm deployment of medical task forces to help affected communities – Defense Blog

On Saturday, the US Department of Defense. USA He announced that the Army has mobilized eight Urban Augmentation Medical Task Forces to the East Coast to support coronavirus relief efforts and curb the spread of the disease.

Four task forces traveled to New York City, three are being deployed in New Jersey and one is heading to Connecticut, said Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy. McCarthy discussed the task forces and other measures the Army is taking to combat the COVID-19 pandemic during a media roundtable on Friday at the Pentagon.

Army Scientists from the US Army Medical Research and Development Command. USA At Fort Detrick, Maryland, they have been working with researchers around the world on COVID-19 vaccines. McCarthy said six possible vaccines have shown the most promise; four are being tested on animals and two on humans. Additionally, two soldiers diagnosed with coronavirus received an antiviral medication used to treat the Ebola virus, and they recovered successfully, McCarthy said.

"They are up and walking," McCarthy said. "Obviously, that is not such a substantial sample size, but it shows that it can work."

McCarthy, who met with Commander Brig of USAMRDC. Gen. Michael Talley said investigative staff has been working tirelessly to find a viable vaccine.

"If you look at all of our lines of operation, our labs are working 24 hours a day searching for the vaccine," McCarthy said.

To build the Urban Increase Medical Task Forces, the Army called in medical professionals from Army Reserve units across the country. Reserve volunteers were screened to make sure they were not yet involved in the battle against the coronavirus in their own communities, said Army Chief of Staff, General James C. McConville.

"We did not want to remove medical personnel from civilian communities where they were really fighting the virus," he said.

Each task force consists of 85 people, and each has the capacity to provide the same service as a 250-bed hospital, McConville said.

"We moved on and we knew there would be a lot of demand for medical professionals," McConville said. … We bring together these 15 Urban Increase Medical Task Forces, and they are motivated and ready to go. "

The task forces were deployed to the McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Joint Base, New Jersey, before moving to hospitals where they will increase staff. Some of the units will support patients receiving treatment at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. Others will increase community hospitals.

Each working group has 14 doctors, including an infectious disease specialist and four respiratory specialists. In addition, each has 16 doctors, 13 nurses, five medical assistants, two dentists, four pharmacists, two clinical psychologists, one psychiatrist, two occupational therapy specialists, four dietitians, and 18 other support employees.

Task forces are designed to perform low-acuity care, authorities said, but can also test for COVID-19.

The remaining seven task forces are on hold and may be ready to travel within 24 hours once the Northern Army and the Federal Emergency Management Agency identify a location, McConville said.

About 25,000 National Guard troops have been deployed to the United States and its territories in support of the COVID-19 response. Guardsmen have built mobile COVID-19 test sites to ease some of the burden of detecting coronavirus in emergency room patients at treatment facilities in Miami and Chicago, McCarthy said. He added that test sites will be able to process thousands of evaluations at a faster rate.

"What you do if you move from screening to recovery point and continuity of care, helps create an arm's reach in the screening … instead of invading an emergency room with hundreds of people, which presents the challenge for health professionals not to get sick, "McCarthy said. "So by going to the (mobile test site), you can have many of these people get diagnosed, get prescriptions, and go home instead of going to overwhelming emergency rooms."