The US Air Force USA Test a mobile aircraft detention system at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia – Defense Blog

The US Air Force USA It has released images showing a test of a mobile aircraft detention system in an "undisclosed location in Southwest Asia," as mentioned in the statement.

Airmen assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group test a Mobile Aircraft Detention System (MAAS) on April 8, 2020.

The stopping system helps fighter jets land on battle-damaged runways or otherwise stops their forward motion at the end of the runway to avoid accidents.

MAAS is a contingency airfield asset designed to ensure that American pilots stop safely in the event of an in-flight emergency (IFE) and is required every time fighter jets travel to a location that does not have a system permanent aircraft detention.

The system includes a cable that runs across the track secured at each edge by two separate units. In the event of an IFE (in-flight emergency) when taking off or landing, a tail hook falls from the body of the plane so you can hook the cable, which uses controlled friction to stop the plane in just 300-400 feet. The cable connects at each end to load straps that are wound and unwound on large reels.