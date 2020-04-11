The US Air Force USA Test a mobile aircraft detention system at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia – Defense Blog

The US Air Force USA It has released images showing a test of a mobile aircraft detention system in an "undisclosed location in Southwest Asia," as mentioned in the statement.
Airmen assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group test a Mobile Aircraft Detention System (MAAS) on April 8, 2020.
The stopping system helps fighter jets land on battle-damaged runways or otherwise stops their forward motion at the end of the runway to avoid accidents.
MAAS is a contingency airfield asset designed to ensure that American pilots stop safely in the event of an in-flight emergency (IFE) and is required every time fighter jets travel to a location that does not have a system permanent aircraft detention.
The system includes a cable that runs across the track secured at each edge by two separate units. In the event of an IFE (in-flight emergency) when taking off or landing, a tail hook falls from the body of the plane so you can hook the cable, which uses controlled friction to stop the plane in just 300-400 feet. The cable connects at each end to load straps that are wound and unwound on large reels.
Certification of the mobile aircraft detention system
Video by Master Sgt. Ralph Branson pic.twitter.com/iMCuj5MBao
