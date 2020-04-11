The surgeon general tells the blacks to stay inside: "Do it for your great mom,quot;!

The United States Surgeon General told blacks to stay indoors during quarantine, and told them to "do it for their great mom." MTO News learned that that comment has gone viral and has made the Republican doctor a bit of a comedian on Twitter.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams, a longtime Republican and Trump supporter, pleaded with the African-American community on Friday to follow government guidelines to "curb the spread,quot; of the coronavirus. "According to recent reports, the pandemic disproportionately strikes African American and Latino communities.

Black Trump's designee spoke directly to blacks during his press conference, saying: & # 39; We need you to do this if not for yourself than for your grandmother. Do it for your grandfather, do it for your great mom, do it for your poppop.

The nation's best doctor deliberately used slang words, commonly used in black communities, and then justified his use of "ebonics."

Jerome Adams also told Black during the press conference that "there is nothing inherently wrong with you." But he added that "social ills,quot; are probably a contributing factor when looking at the dire statistics that the outbreak has killed twice as many Americans of color.

