Home Local News The spring recruiting cycle is very busy this year for CU Buffs...

The spring recruiting cycle is very busy this year for CU Buffs basketball – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>The spring recruiting cycle is very busy this year for CU Buffs basketball - The Denver Post
%MINIFYHTML66c9b4e7ad212314e24b0bb22c3877b29%

At last, the Colorado men's basketball team is taking advantage of what head coach Tad Boyle describes as the game's new normal.

And no, he was not talking about the forced closure of athletics coronavirus at all levels across the country.

Recently, the 10-year leader of the Buffs program spoke to BuffZone.com about how much recruitment has changed during his decade in Boulder, specifically the spring recruitment landscape, which has become just as important, if not more so, than the pursuit of talent on the summer club circuit.

This week, the Buffs got commitments from 2020 freshman Jabari Walker, a four-star forward from Arizona, and forward Jeriah Horne, a transfer from Tulsa graduates. It is the first time that Boyle has immersed himself in the graduate transfer group, and both new acquisitions, the duo, along with a possible third prospect, are expected to sign letters of intent when the spring signing period begins on Wednesday, fill the places on the list that weren't It wasn't available when the season ended about a month ago.

After being 21-11 with a core group of players that had been building momentum for years, the Buffs are now adding reinforcements on the fly with the goal of maintaining that momentum next season.

"When I say college basketball is different now than it was five or ten years ago, what I'm talking about is the transfer situation," Boyle said. "It used to be, and I talk about this a lot, as a college basketball coach you were trying to build a program, and you were looking for two or three or even four years and planning. And that, in many ways, has gone by the window. You're building a team from year to year.

%MINIFYHTML66c9b4e7ad212314e24b0bb22c3877b210%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©