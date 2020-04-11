The spring recruiting cycle is very busy this year for CU Buffs basketball – Up News Info

At last, the Colorado men's basketball team is taking advantage of what head coach Tad Boyle describes as the game's new normal.

And no, he was not talking about the forced closure of athletics coronavirus at all levels across the country.

Recently, the 10-year leader of the Buffs program spoke to BuffZone.com about how much recruitment has changed during his decade in Boulder, specifically the spring recruitment landscape, which has become just as important, if not more so, than the pursuit of talent on the summer club circuit.

This week, the Buffs got commitments from 2020 freshman Jabari Walker, a four-star forward from Arizona, and forward Jeriah Horne, a transfer from Tulsa graduates. It is the first time that Boyle has immersed himself in the graduate transfer group, and both new acquisitions, the duo, along with a possible third prospect, are expected to sign letters of intent when the spring signing period begins on Wednesday, fill the places on the list that weren't It wasn't available when the season ended about a month ago.

After being 21-11 with a core group of players that had been building momentum for years, the Buffs are now adding reinforcements on the fly with the goal of maintaining that momentum next season.

"When I say college basketball is different now than it was five or ten years ago, what I'm talking about is the transfer situation," Boyle said. "It used to be, and I talk about this a lot, as a college basketball coach you were trying to build a program, and you were looking for two or three or even four years and planning. And that, in many ways, has gone by the window. You're building a team from year to year.

"The first participants in the NBA or professional basketball have affected that. Graduate transfers have affected that. Four-year transfers have affected that. Immediate eligibility (for transfers), I think it probably falls apart, will really change that. It's just the world of free agency that college coaches live in now, and they must understand what the new normal is. "

Of course, this spring's recruiting cycle has been altered by the NCAA's moratorium on recruiting trips, which last week was extended until the end of May. If those restrictions remain in place during the summer, travel limitations could have a greater impact on the compilation of the 2021 recruitment class than during the spring 2020 cycle.

Assuming point guard McKinley Wright IV returns for his senior season, and that the 7-foot-tall Dallas Walton succeeds in his expected request for a sixth season of eligibility for the 2021-22 season, the Buffs will have five scholarships available for 2021 of the list positions currently in the hands of Wright, Horne, D & # 39; Shawn Schwartz, Maddox Daniels and Alex Strating. CU already has a verbal engagement for 2021 in Wyoming 7-foot Lawson's Lover.

"I think the only thing that has really affected is the trip," said associate head coach Mike Rohn, UC's recruiting coordinator. "You're trying to communicate more on the phone or in these virtual phone conversations. Coach (Bill) Grier has put together some really good power points for us. We can catch a lot of people on the same phone call and see some faces anyway, and still show them some things on campus and talk about them. That's the biggest difference. You can't get them on campus to show them. It's probably more difficult for kids and families because they can't take them to campus and show them how things are "