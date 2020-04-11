The special release of & # 39; Friends & # 39; will not be planned Reunion for May

Warner Bros. Television

Although Matt LeBlanc recently shared that the original cast members had regrouped to film the reunion special before the coronavirus quarantine, it is now reported that they will continue production once the shutdown ends.

The highly anticipated "Friends" reunion special will not premiere in May as previously planned.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer Everyone was due to make their comeback to comedy on the HBO show Max, which was slated to launch at the same time as the new streaming service, where subscribers could find all the original episodes of classic comedy.

However, the closure of Hollywood due to the coronavirus pandemic has derailed production plans, officials confirmed to Deadline.com.

A new release date has yet to be revealed, but once the shutdown ends, network bosses plan to reunite the cast members and return to Stage 24 of the Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank, California, where it was filmed. the original race, to continue production on the show.

The news comes days after LeBlanc suggested that the gang had managed to regroup and film the one-off special before the COVID-19 outbreak really took over and forced everyone to isolate themselves.

"We rejoined the band without the instruments," he shared in a prerecorded episode of "Kelly Clarkson's show"which aired on Monday, April 6." (We were) all six together, talking about the old days. "

"Friends" aired for 10 seasons, wrapping up his decade-long career in 2004.