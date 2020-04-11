The Show video game tournament signs 30 MLB players – Up News Info Detroit

Home Local News The Show video game tournament signs 30 MLB players – Up News...

Blake Snell, Juan Soto, and Bo Bichette are among the baseball stars moving to PlayStation with America's hobby on hold.

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 8: Blake Snell # 4 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates their teams' 4-1 victory over the Houston Astros in game four of the American League Division Series at the Tropicana Field on October 08, 2019 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images)

Thirty major leagues, one from each team, have signed up to play a regular round robin season in the MLB The Show video game with the actual season on hold due to the new coronavirus.

Snell, winner of the Cy Young Award with Tampa Bay, will face Cincinnati reliever Amir Garrett in the opening on Friday night. That matchup will air on Snell's Twitch feed, and other games will air on Twitch and YouTube with MLB Network presenter Robert Flores for comment.

CINCINNATI, OH – SEPTEMBER 6: Amir Garrett # 50 of the Cincinnati Reds pitches in the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park on September 6, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau / Getty Images)

The company was launched on Friday by Major League Baseball, the players association and Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Participants range in age from 36-year-old San Francisco outfielder Hunter Pence to 21-year-old San Diego infielder Fernando Tatis Jr. There are 11 All-Stars, including Milwaukee reliever Josh Hader, Texas slugger Joey Gallo and the New York Mets Jeff McNeil.

DENVER, COLORADO – SEPTEMBER 18: Jeff McNeil # 6 of the New York Mets rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 18, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman / Getty Images)

Players will complete a 29-game regular season, a three-inning competition against each team, through April. The top eight teams will qualify for the postseason, and are expected to reflect the current MLB format.

The NBA is hosting a similar esports tournament in NBA 2K with 16 professional players, including stars Kevin Durant and Trae Young. Those games have been broadcast on ESPN.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 27: Kevin Durant # 7 of the Brooklyn Nets speaks to the media during Brooklyn Nets Media Day at the HSS Training Center on September 27, 2019 in the Brooklyn district of New York. (Photo by Mike Lawrie / Getty Images)

MLB, the union and Sony are contributing $ 175,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America as part of the initiative.

