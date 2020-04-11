The Show video game tournament signs 30 MLB players – Up News Info Detroit

Blake Snell, Juan Soto, and Bo Bichette are among the baseball stars moving to PlayStation with America's hobby on hold.

Thirty major leagues, one from each team, have signed up to play a regular round robin season in the MLB The Show video game with the actual season on hold due to the new coronavirus.

Snell, winner of the Cy Young Award with Tampa Bay, will face Cincinnati reliever Amir Garrett in the opening on Friday night. That matchup will air on Snell's Twitch feed, and other games will air on Twitch and YouTube with MLB Network presenter Robert Flores for comment.

The company was launched on Friday by Major League Baseball, the players association and Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Participants range in age from 36-year-old San Francisco outfielder Hunter Pence to 21-year-old San Diego infielder Fernando Tatis Jr. There are 11 All-Stars, including Milwaukee reliever Josh Hader, Texas slugger Joey Gallo and the New York Mets Jeff McNeil.

Players will complete a 29-game regular season, a three-inning competition against each team, through April. The top eight teams will qualify for the postseason, and are expected to reflect the current MLB format.

The NBA is hosting a similar esports tournament in NBA 2K with 16 professional players, including stars Kevin Durant and Trae Young. Those games have been broadcast on ESPN.

MLB, the union and Sony are contributing $ 175,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America as part of the initiative.

