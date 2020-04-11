The pressure increases for Trump to reopen the US. USA As the number of deaths from coronavirus increases – Deadline

President Donald Trump has had a quiet weekend so far dealing with one of the most important decisions in the history of the United States: when to reopen the country from its COVID-19 blockade.

"I am going to have to make a decision, and I just hope that God is the right decision," Trump said Friday in his daily briefing.

In addition to the pressure, the United States now has more pandemic deaths than any other country, beating Italy in the total number of confirmed deaths. 2,057 deaths were attributed to the pandemic on Friday, the deadliest day yet.

But food banks and state unemployment systems are overwhelmed by the closings, which have left many without income. Many claim that they cannot reach unemployment even to file a lawsuit, and the longer companies with no income go, the less likely they are to grow again, even if they reopen.

The stimulus from the CARES Act is beginning to come, but that will do little to stem the rising tide of despair. Governors of various states are pressing for the reopening, while others are taking a more cautious approach. President Trump has appointed a task force to determine the proper date for the reopening, but the clock is ticking that decision.

So far, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 18,000 Americans, with an estimated 16 million people not working.