The Oscar-winning parasite is now on Hulu, but some viewers complain about the subtitles.

The Oscars made history this year when they awarded the Best Picture award for a movie in a foreign language: South Korea. Parasite. But, now that the movie is available for streaming on Hulu, some fans are not happy with the fact that they have to read the subtitles to find out what's going on.

In addition to winning the Best Picture, Parasite It also won the Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Foreign Language Film award.To celebrate its exclusive broadcast release this week, Hulu promoted the film on social media, but some Hulu subscribers weren't impressed by the required reading.

‼ ️ THE PARASITE IS HERE‼ ️ Check out the movie that made history at the Oscars. Now streaming, only on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/QkdzlTdjxa – Hulu (@hulu) April 8, 2020

"It is not in English, nobody wants to see a movie that they literally have to read to understand what is happening," wrote one user on the official Hulu Twitter account, to which he replied: "If you don't want to read subtitles, you can always Learn korean ".

When a Hulu user wrote "Pathetic Movie," Hulu replied, "Or, as we like to call it, Best Picture." They also added that the film "won four Oscars."

The South Korean film, directed by Bong Joon-ho, was a sensation on the festival circuit last year and won the Palme d & # 39; Or award at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. Despite criticism from Twitter about the Subtitled, the film still managed to earn more than $ 50 million at the box office in the United States and Canada.

Worldwide, the film has earned more than $ 266 million, making it the highest-grossing South Korean film of all time. The overall height also showed that people don't mind reading subtitles, especially when it's a good movie.

As Bong Joon-ho said during one of his Oscar acceptance speeches: "Once you get past the one-inch-tall subtitle barrier, you will be presented with many more amazing movies."

Now is your chance to be the parasite. Act like you own the place during your next video call. #Parasite pic.twitter.com/VXKyim11cw – Hulu (@hulu) April 10, 2020

Fans of the film on Twitter defended the film against subtitle complaints, and one of them wrote that they couldn't imagine what life would be like if you allowed yourself to be limited just because you don't want to struggle to read.

In addition to launching Parasite This week, Hulu also shared four different backgrounds from the film so fans can "act like they own the place,quot; on their video calls during quarantine.

Parasite Now available for streaming on Hulu … with subtitles.



