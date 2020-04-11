The murder rates were staggering. The virus has brought some reassurance, for now.

MEXICO CITY – In El Salvador, the number of murders fell by almost half between February and March. Neighboring Honduras has also seen a drop in murders in recent weeks, as has Colombia and the most populous state in Mexico.
As nations around the world face an increasing number of deaths from the coronavirus, some are simultaneously experiencing an unexpected, and welcome, decline in a different form of death: murder.
Governments around the world have imposed travel restrictions, curfews and quarantines to help control the spread of the virus, and in doing so they have inadvertently reduced crime and violence, at least for the time being.
The trend has been particularly notable in Latin America, the region with the highest murder rates in the world outside the war.
"It is taking people off the streets," Alejandro Hope, a security analyst in Mexico City, said of the pandemic and governments' efforts to combat it. "The general rule is: the tighter the closure, the greater the effect on crimes committed against strangers on the street."
Furthermore, according to analysts, the blockades have not only led to fewer opportunities for crime, such as extortion, robbery and even murder, but the virus has even taken some criminals out of the action, since they also take refuge in their homes distrustful infection. In several places, criminal gangs have even led efforts to impose curfews on neighborhoods and regions where they dominate.
El Salvador began its coronavirus blockade against almost any of its neighbors, closed its borders in mid-March, and closed schools and many businesses. On March 22, the government ordered all Salvadorans to remain in quarantine in their homes; people trapped on the street without proper permits were sent to quarantine centers.
The measures have helped reduce homicides in recent weeks. There were only 65 homicides in March, or an average of about two per day, down from 114, or nearly four per day, in February. On four days in March and Monday, there were no recorded killings.
"We are in a pandemic and our priority is to fight it, but many lives were saved today," said President Nayib Bukele, said on Twitter, saluting the achievement.
The government primarily attributed the recent decline to its security strategies, which it began implementing in June 2019 when Bukele took office. But experts say strict measures aimed at forcing people to stay home to curb the outbreak have helped push the numbers much lower.
With businesses and commercial activity virtually closed, they say, there are simply fewer people outdoors, making streets easier to monitor and less likely to be areas of criminal opportunity and conflict.
"One hundred percent of the police are dedicated to social control to combat the epidemic," said Paolo Luers, a prominent columnist in El Salvador. "Even the soldiers. Crime has less room to exist. "
In Honduras, where the government severely restricted movement and imposed a curfew, stores are now closed, streets are empty, and police arrest trapped people while driving or loitering outside in violation of the blockade. Between March 30 and April 3, more than 2,000 people were detained for violating government orders to remain indoors, police said.
Since the middle of March, when Argentines were asked to stay home, burglaries have decreased by almost 90 percent, from an average of 225 per day to 30.
"There is less movement of people and money on the streets," said Sabina Frederic, the security minister in Argentina, where the police have also applied strict quarantine rules. "The strict controls carried out by the police discourage any type of illegal activity."
Renato Sérgio de Lima, director of the Brazilian Public Security Forum, an organization that studies public security trends, said that robberies and other forms of routine crime have decreased in several states of the country.
In Colombia, reports of many types of crime plummeted following the president's decision to declare a quarantine across the country starting the week of March 20. The country had 91 reported homicides between March 20-25, compared to 206 during the same period the previous year. Assaults fell to 283, from 2,046 the year before, and robberies fell to 486, from 5,045.
Statistics, however, do not mean that violence in the country has stopped. In the countryside, The war continues. Colombia is home to a whirlwind of armed groups, many of which are involved in drug production and trafficking. Some of them see the closure of businesses and borders as a threat to their sources of income.
Local leaders speaking out against these armed groups have been targeted, and the killings of social leaders have continued even as the virus spreads and families struggle to cope with lost jobs and increasingly limited food supplies.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called on armed groups to declare a ceasefire amid the health crisis, with limited success. In late March, the rebel group known as the National Liberation Army declared a month-long ceasefire in Colombia while the country was dealing with the virus. But many others have not followed suit.
In Venezuela, a one-month national shutdown has led to a reduction in homicides and other violent crimes, but it has also been accompanied by an increase in extrajudicial executions by government security forces, said Roberto Briceño León, chief from the Venezuelan Violence Observatory, a non-profit monitoring group. .
"The criminals have withdrawn and the police have carried out their operations," said Briceño León.
And the benefits of fighting the crime of confinement have only just begun to register in Mexico, a nation with a highly complex criminal landscape. In March, the government recorded 2,585 homicides, one of the highest monthly totals on record.
But the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was also slower than many other countries in the region to impose measures to combat the spread of the virus. His government waited until the end of March to issue orders to stay home, and he also volunteered them. In some neighborhoods in the nation's largest cities, life has continued more or less as usual.
Still, there is evidence that the measures have begun to affect Mexican crime.
Maribel Cervantes Guerrero, secretary of public security for the state of Mexico, the country's largest state, said that since the government launched its stay-at-home campaign, officials have seen a decrease in most crimes, including Homicides, which fell to 42 last week from 74 the week before.
"That is simply because there are far fewer people in this highly populated area," he said.
Analysts and security officials say that as the pandemic worsens in Mexico, with the spread of the contagion and more people taking the stay-at-home measures seriously, crime will likely decrease further, as it has in other countries.
But the longer the restrictive measures remain, analysts say, the more likely it is that certain crimes can begin to recover.
Eduardo Guerrero, a security analyst in Mexico City, predicted that, if confinement measures persist beyond April, crimes like looting may start to increase, "particularly in states with high levels of poverty where local officials They have not been able to implement social programs to alleviate the economic impact of the pandemic. "
In Brazil, where closed borders have disrupted the supply chain of drug traffickers, some areas have already seen an increase in robberies of ATMs and armored cars.
"Drug traffickers are focusing their efforts on major robberies, so that they can earn money despite the effects of social isolation," said Mr. de Lima of the Brazilian Public Security Forum.
And officials across Latin America and around the world have worried about an increase in cases of domestic violence as the blockades persist.
In Argentina, the government has urged women who are being abused by a partner to ask for a "red face mask,quot; at a pharmacy, a coded message that they intend to call the authorities.
In Brazil, reports of domestic violence. it increased by nine percent during the first two weeks of blocking measures compared to the same period last year. Authorities said they are considering housing some victims of domestic abuse in hotels, as long as the coronavirus measures are applied.
The reports were provided by Paulina Villegas in Mexico City, Julie Turkewitz in Bogotá, Anatoly Kurmanaev in Caracas, Ernesto Londoño and Manuela Andreoni in Río de Janeiro, Daniel Politi in Buenos Aires, Letícia Casado in Brasilia, Nic Wirtz in Antigua, Guatemala and Gene Palumbo in San Salvador, El Salvador.
