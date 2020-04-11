The murder rates were staggering. The virus has brought some reassurance, for now.

MEXICO CITY – In El Salvador, the number of murders fell by almost half between February and March. Neighboring Honduras has also seen a drop in murders in recent weeks, as has Colombia and the most populous state in Mexico.

As nations around the world face an increasing number of deaths from the coronavirus, some are simultaneously experiencing an unexpected, and welcome, decline in a different form of death: murder.

Governments around the world have imposed travel restrictions, curfews and quarantines to help control the spread of the virus, and in doing so they have inadvertently reduced crime and violence, at least for the time being.

The trend has been particularly notable in Latin America, the region with the highest murder rates in the world outside the war.