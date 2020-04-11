The MixtapE! Features the Coachella playlist to hold you until October

The bad news? If you had tickets to Coachella this year, you will have to wait a little longer.

As we all know by now, the global coronavirus pandemic that has stopped much of the world has forced events like the beloved annual SoCal music festival to postpone their plans. And that means that bracelet holders planning to travel to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, whether it's for weekend one April 10-12 or weekend two April 17-19, should now stay. , hoping to meet this fall when the show can go on.

The good news? You don't have to wait until October to hear the music from any of the bands and artists who were slated to perform on the main stage or in any of the many tents scattered around the grounds. And even better, there are no runs from the Sahara store to the main stage to catch the acts that run consecutively or, worse, in troubled times! In the effort to get Coachella home and on her own schedule as she waits for the postponement, we are here at The MixtapE! We've put together a playlist of 20 of our favorite songs from the acts in this year's lineup. So take out the flower crowns, turn on the speakers, and get ready to dance!