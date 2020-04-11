The MixtapE! Features the Coachella playlist to hold you until October

The bad news? If you had tickets to Coachella this year, you will have to wait a little longer.
As we all know by now, the global coronavirus pandemic that has stopped much of the world has forced events like the beloved annual SoCal music festival to postpone their plans. And that means that bracelet holders planning to travel to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, whether it's for weekend one April 10-12 or weekend two April 17-19, should now stay. , hoping to meet this fall when the show can go on.
The good news? You don't have to wait until October to hear the music from any of the bands and artists who were slated to perform on the main stage or in any of the many tents scattered around the grounds. And even better, there are no runs from the Sahara store to the main stage to catch the acts that run consecutively or, worse, in troubled times! In the effort to get Coachella home and on her own schedule as she waits for the postponement, we are here at The MixtapE! We've put together a playlist of 20 of our favorite songs from the acts in this year's lineup. So take out the flower crowns, turn on the speakers, and get ready to dance!
Travis Scott – "SICKO MODE,quot;
Start with this hit from Saturday's hit album headlining in 2018 ASTROWORLD. It will help create the environment.
Frank Ocean – "Pyramids,quot;
Just try not to think about how amazing this over nine minute song is from the 2012 Sunday Headliner debut album Orange channel It would have been listening live under a star-studded desert sky.
King's wool – "Making time,quot;
LDR's version of the iconic song Sublime featured on their 2019 album Norman F – King RockwellIt could be one of the best things he's released in years.
Megan Thee Stallion – "Hot Girl Summer,quot;
Let's just hope that Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ ign, the guests to this great success for the rising female MC keep October open on their schedules.
Charli XCX – "gone,quot;
It's time to increase the BPM with this hit with Christine and the queens off the album 2019 Charli.
Calvin Harris – "Feel so close,quot;
Remember when Calvin sang on his tracks? This bop from their 2012 album 18 months It will always be a favorite.
Doja Cat – "Say it,quot;
There's a reason this disco-kissed song from Doja 2019 album Hot pink It has become his first Top 10 hit. And that is because he is excellent King.
Kim Petras – "Fair point,quot;
Keep the disco vibes with this song from Kim's 2019 album Clarity.
Lil Nas X – "Old Town Road,quot;
Nas was supposed to debut at Coachella a few days after his 21st birthday. Turn your genre dubbing success into your honor.
Orville Peck – "Death of the night,quot;
While in a country mood, slow down for a second with this sumptuous cinematic song from the masked singer's debut album Pony.
Divulge – "Magnets,quot;
OK, let's go back to the dance. Raise your heart rate again with this changing song from the 2015 Lawrence Brothers' Caracal album. Featuring Lorde's voice, this tribal-influenced song still absolutely hits.
Water sports center – "How to be a heartbreaker,quot;
There's something so deliciously pure and pop in this song from the 2012 album Electra heart, recorded when Marina and the Diamonds were still going through the Welsh singer.
Cashmere cat – "Trust nobody,quot;
There were many features on Norwegian DJ's debut album 9 9, released in 2017, but none was as winning as this song with Selena Gomez and Tory Lanez. You can trust us on that.
Carly Rae Jepsen – "Warm blood,quot;
This track from the work of CRJ 2015 Emotion It is the strangest song I have ever released. And we refer to that as a first-order plugin.
Conan Gray – "maniac,quot;
Between exclusively confessional lyrics and brilliant 80s synthesizer-based production, this single from Conan's debut album Kid krow It is an absolute success.
Anitta AND Pabllo Vittar – "Sua Cara,quot;
With the two Brazilian superstars slated to perform on Saturday, there was little doubt that they would team up during a set for a presentation of this 2017 Major Lazer song with the two of them.
Jessie Reyez – "Hard to love,quot;
Jessie never released a bad song, but we're still part of this star performance she got on this song from Calvin Harris' 2017 album Funk Wav Bounces vol. one.
BIG BANG – "BANG BANG BANG,quot;
Convert this hit from the 2016 album by the Korean boy band DONE And he tries to forget that his first performance since 2017 will have to wait a little longer.
Mura Masa – "Live as if we were dancing,quot;
We are approaching the final stretch. Lose yourself on this track with Georgia off British producer 2020 album R.Y.C. before freshening up and calling him a day.
TOKiMONSTA – "Love than ever,quot;
Now relax with this laid back song from the Los Angeles-based producer's 2020 album. Night Oasis.
If you want to keep up the good vibes, visit here for a list of all previous Coachella performances you can enjoy from the comfort of your home!
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
