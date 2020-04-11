The Masters: water problems, putting yips and struggles in Augusta | Golf News

















4:01



From balls in the water to major placement issues, we take a look at the times when players have struggled at the Masters

From balls in the water to major placement issues, we take a look at the times when players have struggled at the Masters

The Masters has produced many iconic moments of celebration over the years, but things don't always go as planned, even for the best golfers in the world.

While Tiger Woods and Seve Ballesteros enjoyed many highlights of their careers at Augusta National, even those legends were once wrong, while certain mishaps will be long remembered.

Who can forget the implosion on Rory McIlroy's back on the last day of 2011 when, by his own admission, "it all came out a bit pear-shaped!" Francesco Molinari suffered a similar fate last year, as did perennial Masters contender Greg Norman in 1996.

Jordan Spieth is comforted by Michael Greller after his dramatic collapse in 2016

Jordan Spieth's collapse was spectacular in 2016 as he wasted a five-stroke lead with four shots on 12, though that quad bogey seven was not as costly as Sergio Garcia donating five balls to the water against green 15 in the first day in 2018.

Ernie Els starts with horror when he needed six putts to trade the starting green, and what went wrong when Zach Johnson inadvertently parted during his practice swing?

Watch the video above to see a selection of the most famous and infamous Masters mishaps …