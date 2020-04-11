The Masters Rewind: How Patrick Reed claimed Augusta's victory in 2018 | Golf News

Watch the 2018 final round repeated, in its entirety, on Saturday from 1 p.m. at Sky Sports Golf

















The highlight of Patrick Reed's winning round at the 2018 Masters.

Patrick Reed enjoyed his breakthrough at the Masters, with the final round of his 2018 Augusta success repeating, in its entirety, on Saturday at Sky Sports Golf.

Reed had followed an opening round 69 with scores of 66 and 67 to take a three-shot lead in the final round, his first 54-hole lead in a major career, with the American looking to become the first golfer in history to posting four rounds in the 1960s at the Masters.

Rory McIlroy was his closest challenger and looked for another opportunity to complete the golf Grand Slam, with the Northern Irishman maintaining his best position in the final round at Augusta since he memorably squandered a four-stroke lead during the 2011 contest.

Two players looking for a big maiden victory were the other notable contenders, with Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm, who were nine shots late after opening day, five and six shots respectively.

Reed started slowly with a bogey on the opening hole and just one pair on the next par five, allowing McIlroy to move within one shot of the lead despite missing a four-foot eagle attempt in the second.

As McIlroy's challenge quickly faded over the last day, Reed retained the post for Fowler and Jordan Spieth, who charged a round of week 64, to post a one below 71 and claim a one-shot victory.

Reed's victory made him the first player since Jack Nicklaus in 1975 to win the green jacket after finishing second in the PGA Championship the year before, while his putts by green in regulation statistics were the best for any Masters champion in this century.

Reed in numbers (provided by 15th Club) Putts for regulation greens 1.56 (1st) Putts per round 26 (1st) A putt percentage 52.8% (1st) Birdie Conversion Percentage 46.8% (1st)

Fowler's second place was his tenth top 10 in the majors without securing the first win, while Spieth's impressive final day saw him post his fourth final among the top three at the Masters in five years.

The leading trio also claimed the first American 1-2-3 in the opening of the year since Tiger Woods completed the "Tiger Slam,quot; in 2001 ahead of Phil Mickelson and David Duval, with Rahm finishing the week in fourth place and McIlroy. having to settle for a part of the fifth.

Repeated full coverage of the 2017 final round will begin on Saturday starting at 1 p.m., with the official Film of Reed victory starting at 9 p.m.

15th Club is a company that works with players, the media, manufacturers and tours around the world telling the true story of golf performance. Find the 15th Club on Twitter at @ 15thClub.