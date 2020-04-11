The Masters Hole-in-One Club: Top 10 Aces from Augusta's Archives | Golf News

















Matt Kuchar, Justin Thomas and Shane Lowry appear in the top 10 of all time in the Masters

Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau are two of the newest additions to the Hole-in-One Masters club, joining an illustrious group of names to form an Ace of Augusta.

Both players hit a tee shot at par 3 16 during the 2019 contest, becoming the 30th and 31st golfers to post a hole-in-one in Masters history.

All aces in the men's traditional opening race of the year have met Augusta's four iconic pairs, with Ross Somerville making the first hole-in-one during the inaugural contest in 1934.

Claude Harmon and Curtis Strange are among the other notable names to record a hole at Masters, with the majority of Augusta's aces over the past 20 years and caught on television cameras.

Ian Poulter and Jamie Donaldson are among players in recent years to make a hole from a tee shot, while Shane Lowry was one of three golfers to make a hole-in-one during a record final round in the 2016 edition. .

We've whittled the best Masters aces down to a top 10 of all time, with the efforts of Charley Hoffman and Matt Kuchar over the years making the countdown!

Who else made it to the top 10? Click on the video above to see some of the best Augusts aces of all time!