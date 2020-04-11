The Detroit Lions coach, the team will provide food trucks to feed Henry Ford Hospital workers – Up News Info Detroit

Employees of Henry Ford Hospital will enjoy a variety of lunch options that will be brought to the hospital campus on Monday, April 13 from 11 a.m. at 1 p.m. thanks to the Detroit Lions Inspire Change initiative.

“I have incredible respect for the men and women in our medical community who work tirelessly to help those who are currently fighting COVID-19. The sacrifice they are making is truly heroic. Thank you to the many local restaurants and food trucks that are partnering with us to provide meals to the amazing staff at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. I think of the doctors, nurses, and support staff at all of our local hospitals every day and congratulate them on their relentless pursuit of helping those most in need, "said Matt Patricia, head coach of the Detroit Lions.

Five food trucks are slated to serve a variety of delicious and hot lunch options for hospital employees who have been working to provide care on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic. The trucks will be parked in a designated area on campus, near the heliport, where lunches will be offered to hospital staff. A secure environment will be provided to ensure social distancing is maintained while employees enjoy mobile culinary offerings.

The mobile lunch service is made possible through the support of the Detroit Lions Inspire Change initiative, a program launched by Patricia, Lions players and Martha Firestone Ford, team owner and president, after the 2018 NFL season. This year, the initiative will invest nearly $ 600,000 in financial support through grants to nine Metro Detroit organizations.

To visit Inspire change To learn more about how the Detroit Lions initiative is supporting it through scholarship funds, socio-educational programs, and medical assistance / medical assistance.

