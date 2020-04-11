The best moments of the Premier League: Martin Tyler chooses his top 12 | Football news

















Martin Tyler chooses his best Premier League moments, starting with the first half

Sky Sports football voice Martin Tyler has been behind the microphone during many of the Premier League's best moments. Here, in chronological order, are his 12 favorites …

1. Steve Bruce and the birth of Fergie Time

It was April 1993 and the fate of the Premier League's first title was at stake. I was sent to Old Trafford for the final chapter in the pursuit of league success for Manchester United, which had not been England's champion since 1967.

They were locked in a duel with Aston Villa, who had Alex Ferguson's predecessor Ron Atkinson at the helm. United had six games remaining starting with Sheffield Wednesday at Old Trafford. Under Trevor Francis on Wednesday he had assembled a talented team. They reached the two finals of the national cup that season.

Another central figure was John Hilditch, who started the afternoon running the line but in the second half took over in the middle when referee Mike Peck was injured.

Almost immediately, Paul Ince fouled complicated Chris Waddle and the substitute official gave a penalty Wednesday. John Sheridan, who was born in Greater Manchester, converted to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Steve Bruce celebrates his second goal for Manchester United against Sheffield on Wednesday April 1993

It was a sunny afternoon, but dark clouds of doubt surrounded Old Trafford. Advance Steve Bruce, one of those rare central runners who was as effective in the air as an attacker as he was as a defender. 86 minutes into the match, he took a look at Denis Irwin's corner from England goalkeeper Chris Woods. It was 1-1.

Then began the debate that gave football the phrase "Fergie Time,quot;. The argument on Wednesday was that the precision of the moment was compromised in the change of officials. United replied that there should have been even more of the added period.

In what is recorded as the 96th minute, Bruce struck again with another good header beyond Woods. Ferguson jumped for joy. His assistant Brian Kidd jumped onto the field and fell to his knees. United earned the points, won all the remaining games, and within a month was the first team to hold high the new Premier League trophy.

2. Blackburn Last Day Drama

Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton celebrate with the Premier League trophy after winning the title

Before the last day of the 1994-95 Premier League season, Sky Sports proudly announced that, for the first time, two games would be shown simultaneously on two channels.

These two games would decide whether Manchester United or Blackburn Rovers. They would be champions.

Blackburn, with his fate in his own hands, were at Anfield. Manchester United was at West Ham, where they had once secured the title (1967) and once effectively lost it (1992).

The gap was two points in Rovers' favor, so United had to win if they completed a title hat-trick in the first three seasons of the Premier League era.

At Anfield, Sky Sports' plans for a forensic build-up were ruined because the previous show, live coverage of the FA Trophy Final, was considerably exceeded. It was overtime at Wembley. A lot of skillfully crafted material had to be dropped before the Premier League. Much less preview was followed by a lot of actual viewing on both channels where the action was gripping.

In the end none of the contenders won their final game. United did everything but, in a 1-1 draw at West Ham. Blackburn led at Anfield but lost in the last minute due to a brilliant free kick from Jamie Redknapp of Sky Sports.

Blackburn fans didn't care because the moment Jamie's shot hit the bottom of the net right in front of them, they heard on their portable radios that the final whistle had been blown in Upton Park and United had been unable to win.

At Anfield it was one of those rare days when everyone was a winner. Blackburn, of course managed by Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish, went home with the Premier League trophy. Liverpool ended the season with three more points.

By the way, the club that finally lifted the FA Trophy at Wembley in the early afternoon? My beloved Woking! It was a very memorable day overall.

3. Collymore closing on …

Stan Collymore celebrates after his dramatic winner when Newcastle players look dejected

"The best 90 minutes I have commented," I stated since then, almost from the comment itself. On the 24th anniversary of this epic encounter last week, Sky Sports broadcast the entire game and the action still lived up to its billing.

The scenario gave him an advantage. Both clubs had a chance to become champions in what was only the fourth season of the Premier League, although in the end neither would win. Perhaps the intensity of this extraordinary night was finally reflected in all the players in the match.

The pace of the contest was relentless. Every change of possession led to a quick and skillful counterattack.

Liverpool led from the second minute with Robbie Fowler's 34th goal from a prolific season to Les Ferdinand's 10-minute draw, but did not return to the lead until Stan Collymore's winner in extra time. 1-0, 1-1, 1-2, 2-2, 2-3, 3-3, 4-3!

Two goals for Fowler. Two goals for Collymore. David Ginola and Faustino Asprilla joined "Sir Les,quot; on the Newcastle marker. All those eminent attack talents. The decisive goal is also largely due to the contributions of two greats, John Barnes and Ian Rush. Big names shone in a great game.

For me, the best.

4. David Beckham scores from his own half

David Beckham celebrates after scoring from the middle of the line at Selhurst Park in 1996

David Beckham's wide range of activities in the commercial world, Brand Beckham, can dim memories of how good a footballer he was.

Celebrity was still a long way off this first Premier League weekend in 1996. He was still two weeks from his first England cap, and this prime time could have played a role in Glenn Hoddle selecting him.

The game was coming to an end with Manchester United, the defending champions, 2-0 up at Selhurst Park, the rented home of opponents Wimbledon. So when Beckham, right inside his own half, saw goalkeeper Neil Sullivan out of his line, he thought, "Why not?"

With a perfect combination of driving and drifting, Beckham, 21, delivered one of the Premier League's most watched goals. I was lucky to witness it in real time. Bow, David Beckham!

5. Philippe Albert's wonderful goal

Two months after his wonderful moment at Selhurst Park, David Beckham was on the receiving end of St James & # 39; Park for another iconic Premier League goal, which completed a 5-0 beatdown by Manchester United.

Newcastle had pushed them all the way into the title race the previous season and had now added Alan Shearer to an attacking repertoire that had already earned them the nickname "The Entertainers,quot;.

The Magpies had new and painful memories of a 4-0 loss to Alex Ferguson's team at the Charity Shield and needed no further motivation this Sunday afternoon in October. Shearer's usual goal was 4-0, adding to David Ginola's blow, a good header by Les Ferdinand, all after defender Darren Peacock opened the Newcastle account.

Fellow defender Philippe Albert was determined not to fall behind in the bragging rights for goals among the boys at the rear. With seven minutes to go, he decided to step in, in more ways than one.

Peter Schmeichel was full of frustration at this stage and was out for his penalty spot. Albert saw his opportunity, ran it perfectly, and floated into Newcastle's fifth.

It was really royal for "Prince,quot; Albert!

6. Would you believe it? Tony Adams sums it up

Tony Adams celebrates with David Seaman after his famous goal in 1998

Arsene Wenger's first full season in charge of Arsenal had brought a new sophistication to football in the Premier League. The French professor introduced a passing style that first tested his players 'ability to adapt and then tested his opponents' ability to resist him.

For much of the season, the Premier League title looked like a horse race. Manchester United, winners in four of the previous five Premier League seasons, had a 12-point lead in late February.

However, on March 11, Arsenal began a streak of 10 consecutive wins that took them past United and were crowned champions with two games to spare. The second part of that sequence was a 1-0 win at Old Trafford, and after that, the chase began.

On the penultimate Sunday of the season, a victory over Everton would bring the title to Highbury. Much is made from the current philosophy of playing from behind, but Wenger encouraged him more than 20 years ago.

Defenders like Tony Adams, Steve Bould, and Martin Keown were from the Kick It school, Head It school, and especially Clear It, but their French boss taught the old dogs new tricks; encouraged them to "play,quot;.

His success was summed up in the final goal in the eventual 4-0 victory over Everton, which secured the title. Bould, now encouraged to be a creator, skillfully portrayed Adams. Now he is not nervous about the ball at his feet in front of the goal. Mr. Arsenal finished with style and a proper greeting!

Thirteen days later, this free football also won the FA Cup.

7. Arsenal's invincibles defeat Leeds 5-0

Arsenal's double of 98 was followed by another in 2002 and then by the even more notable "Invincible,quot; Premier League season of 2003/04.

Statistics speak for themselves P38 W26 D12 L0 F73 A26 Pts90.

The story could have been very different if Ruud van Nistlerooy had converted a last-minute penalty against the Gunners at Old Trafford in just the sixth game of that season. Even on the last day with pens prepared to record the culmination of this extraordinary feat, Arsenal had to return from their home to Leicester City. The glory came from both toughness and talent.

German goalkeeper Jens Lehmann played in every game. Lauren, Kolo Toure, Sol Campbell, and Ashley Cole were repeat customers in the back. Patrick Vieira, Freddie Ljungberg and Gilberto were prominent in midfield. Dennis Bergkamp, ​​then 34, still made magical contributions.

But the leaders of the pack were the French couple of Thierry Henry and Robert Pires, who spoke the language of football so fluently. They scored 44 of the 73 Premier League goals among them.

In front of the Sky Sports cameras, the 5-0 win over Leeds United on Friday night in April encapsulated the arrogance of the team and the two friends across the Channel in particular. Pires, the footballer of a thinking man, made the first advance and Henry made the rest.

Thierry was a rare combination of foot speed, mental speed, and body strength that could overcome all kinds of attempts to shrink it down to size. He loved the Highbury stage and this was one of the best in his portfolio of great performances there.

8. What about excellent? Wayne Rooney derby kick

Wayne Rooney will always be remembered for this goal against Manchester City

Manchester derbies had been relatively comfortable for United for decades, but City was shocked, financially strengthened and for this matchup in 2011 they included Vincent Kompany, Pablo Zabalata, Yaya Toure and David Silva. In fact, the small Spaniard had been credited with an equalizing goal in Nani's first game for United.

It was a fluke, the ball drifted off his back. What followed was sensational. United had just lost their first Premier League game of the season, away from Wolverhampton Wanderers, which will soon be relegated, and losing local points, particularly in the emerging City, could well have threatened their departure to regain the Premier title. League.

With 12 minutes to go, they worked the ball towards Nani to their right. In front of him was Zabaleta, who after a substitution had been changed to left back. Nani crossed and a little touch from the Argentine defender took the rhythm off the ball a bit.

Rooney had an additional second or two to make up his mind and adjust his body. What followed was a remarkable goal in its execution and significant in its context. With his back to the goal, he fabricated a bicycle kick to deflect the ball into the upper corner of the city's net, past a bewildered Joe Hart.

Wayne described it as the most important goal he scored for United.

9. Aguerrrrroooooooo

Sergio Agüero's dramatic winner against QPR gave Man City the title

The decisive moment of the Premier League. The last kick (practically) of the twentieth season since the restructuring of the highest level of English football.

You couldn't have made it up. The joust between the serial winners of the competition and their noisy neighbors. Manchester City is on the rise but still with a fan base much more used to failure. Manchester United with 12 titles from the previous 19 seasons, and will surely devour another if City stumbles again.

There was a further twist in the nature of the opposition in Etihad. They were fighting for the survival of the Premier League, administered by the man who was not considered suitable for the newly installed and much richer city regime. Queens Park Rangers had points to win. Mark Hughes had a point to prove. Also add Joey Barton to the mix and anything you can think of could happen.

The actual conclusion was unimaginable. The truth much stranger than fiction. City lost 2-1 and needed to score twice in halftime. The United players, who had done their job at Sunderland, watched on the field monitors as the drama unfolded in Manchester. Edin Dzeko called, which is often overlooked due to the grand finale that followed.

As a commentator, there is a place you can go to only when you have the privilege of seeing history made when you have a microphone in hand.

Thank you Sky Sports for the opportunity that afternoon. Thanks Sergio Agüero for everything else …

10. Eden Hazard wins the Premier League for Leicester

I feel like I owe Leicester fans an apology for telling the Foxes' fairy tale through the eyes of another game. But it was at Stamford Bridge that the deal was closed thanks to Tottenham, after leading 2-0, by failing to beat Chelsea.

A year earlier, Eden Hazard had claimed his club's title with a winning goal against Crystal Palace. Now, on exactly the same terrain, his equalizer had exactly the same result, but for a different team.

Due to the brutality of the contest, there were little uplifting scenes at the final whistle at Stamford Bridge. By far the tastiest aspect was being able to shout, "Leicester City won the Premier League. Leicester City is champion."

When you remember that the East Midlands club only stayed in the division that season thanks to a great escape from relegation the previous season, it was an incredible saga. The new manager, Claudio Ranieri, spent months emphasizing that the accepted survival score of 40 points was his primary goal. Leicester ended up with more than double that.

Jamie Vardy's football career, from poverty to wealth, sparked worldwide interest, in places where they had never heard of Leicester or didn't know how to pronounce it. The name Schmeichel reemerged on a podium in the Premier League. Kasper now knew how Dad had felt like a winner. Riyad Mahrez exploded on the scene. It was a rum story with a great writing by Captain Morgan. Each player had a fascinating story.

Lest you forget, the Foxes lost just three games to become champions. 10 clear points finished. It was a triumph.

And it was one night in Chelsea when it became official.

11. Goodbye White Hart Lane

A rainbow was visible when Tottenham said goodbye to his former stadium

Leicester City is one of the many clubs that moved home in the Premier League era, but they are a rarity to find somewhere very close to the ground that they were leaving. Football fans are creatures of habit and it's hard to get used to a family trip to a different part of town. Older fans of Manchester City, Sunderland, Middlesbrough, and certainly West Ham would testify to that.

The least painful and surely most pleasurable experience must belong to Spurs supporters, who now have a way to go that is actually marginally closer to the royal road, White Hart Lane. If the previous house was a football mansion, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is a palace.

For a president known for his financial care, Daniel Levy has pushed several ships to create terrain for the future that has taken great care of the traditions of the past. He has ensured that the soul of the club has also made the short trip.

After the final match ended in May 2017, a victory over Manchester United preserving an undefeated record at home in the Premier League that season, the Spurs staged a farewell ceremony that was worthy of the occasion. Nearly 50 past players and coaches were introduced to the field and at Sky Sports we stayed in the air to cover the event and the excitement it brought.

Nostalgia was in the air, but also the rain, which threatened to deaden this historical presentation. Happily, the sun was not far off and conditions produced a rainbow that spanned the old stadium, on its last day, and the construction site for the new terrain. For Tottenham's progress, it was a perfect image.

12. Liverpool beat Man City 4-3 in a modern classic

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola hugged each other after their epic showdown in 2018

Arguably the 21st century match in the Premier League, and the rivalry between the two clubs and coaches Jurgen Klopp and Per Guardiola has grown in intensity in the two years since this exciting contest at Anfield.

The city came confident that a miserable record in Merseyside could finally be improved. They were undefeated in their first 22 Premier League games of the season, including a 5-0 victory in September over the Klopp team. Liverpool had just gotten richer on the bench, but perhaps poorer on the pitch, bowing to Philippe Coutinho's wishes to go to Barcelona.

That potential cloud immediately had a glimmer of hope when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, taking on some of the Brazilian's tasks, shot Liverpool to a ninth minute lead. His need to spend part of the transfer fee on a goal strengthening was evident five minutes before halftime when Loris Karius was unable to avoid a shot from Leroy Sane that didn't sting him. The city's undefeated streak didn't seem particularly dangerous at halftime.

That changed in a nine-minute period when all of Liverpool's formidable three forwards scored, Mo Salah's last being an excellent response to a poor clearance by the City Ederson goalkeeper. City fought to the end and conjured late goals from Bernardo Silva and Gundogan. Sergio Agüero almost did it 4-4 later still.

Liverpool had ripped off City's invincibility cloak, but they were still champions with 100 points. It was a glorious game.